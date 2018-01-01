JUST IN
Steelcast Ltd.

BSE: 513517 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE124E01020
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 174.30 0.40
(0.23%)
OPEN

180.70

 HIGH

180.70

 LOW

172.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Steelcast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Steelcast Ltd.

Steelcast Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'72. as Steelcast Bhavnagar Pvt Ltd, by the late F P Tamboli of Jamnagar, Gujarat, the company was renamed Steelcast in Dec.'88. Steelcast manufactures high-quality castings (inst. cap.: 4500 tpa) Its wide range of products includes austenitic manganese steel, carbon steel, low/high alloy steel and high chromium ferrous alloys. It has entered into a technical collaboration ...> More

Steelcast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   353
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.01
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.44
Steelcast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.87 32.1 83.4
Other Income 1.23 0.72 70.83
Total Income 60.1 32.82 83.12
Total Expenses 48.7 26.41 84.4
Operating Profit 11.39 6.41 77.69
Net Profit 4.78 0.75 537.33
Equity Capital 10.12 10.12 -
Steelcast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Electrost.Cast. 28.00 -2.78 999.60
Nelcast 83.80 -1.82 729.06
Jayaswal Neco 9.39 -3.10 599.67
Steelcast 174.30 0.23 352.78
PTC Inds. 581.90 -0.25 304.92
Inv.& Prec.Cast. 425.00 -0.92 212.50
Pradeep Metals 99.90 0.40 172.53
Steelcast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.70
Steelcast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.14% NA 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month -11.07% NA -1.12% -0.28%
3 Month -0.68% NA 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month 45.13% NA 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year 198.46% NA 17.18% 16.79%
3 Year 317.99% NA 17.24% 19.06%

Steelcast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 172.00
180.70
Week Low/High 168.10
187.00
Month Low/High 168.10
205.00
YEAR Low/High 55.65
224.00
All TIME Low/High 0.31
224.00

