Steelcast Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'72. as Steelcast Bhavnagar Pvt Ltd, by the late F P Tamboli of Jamnagar, Gujarat, the company was renamed Steelcast in Dec.'88. Steelcast manufactures high-quality castings (inst. cap.: 4500 tpa) Its wide range of products includes austenitic manganese steel, carbon steel, low/high alloy steel and high chromium ferrous alloys. It has entered into a technical collaboration ...> More