Steelcast Ltd.
|BSE: 513517
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE124E01020
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|174.30
|
0.40
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
180.70
|
HIGH
180.70
|
LOW
172.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Steelcast Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|180.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|173.90
|VOLUME
|18513
|52-Week high
|224.00
|52-Week low
|55.65
|P/E
|26.01
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|353
|Buy Price
|174.30
|Buy Qty
|46.00
|Sell Price
|178.65
|Sell Qty
|89.00
About Steelcast Ltd.
Incorporated in Feb.'72. as Steelcast Bhavnagar Pvt Ltd, by the late F P Tamboli of Jamnagar, Gujarat, the company was renamed Steelcast in Dec.'88. Steelcast manufactures high-quality castings (inst. cap.: 4500 tpa) Its wide range of products includes austenitic manganese steel, carbon steel, low/high alloy steel and high chromium ferrous alloys. It has entered into a technical collaboration ...> More
Steelcast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|353
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.01
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.44
Steelcast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.87
|32.1
|83.4
|Other Income
|1.23
|0.72
|70.83
|Total Income
|60.1
|32.82
|83.12
|Total Expenses
|48.7
|26.41
|84.4
|Operating Profit
|11.39
|6.41
|77.69
|Net Profit
|4.78
|0.75
|537.33
|Equity Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|-
Steelcast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Electrost.Cast.
|28.00
|-2.78
|999.60
|Nelcast
|83.80
|-1.82
|729.06
|Jayaswal Neco
|9.39
|-3.10
|599.67
|Steelcast
|174.30
|0.23
|352.78
|PTC Inds.
|581.90
|-0.25
|304.92
|Inv.& Prec.Cast.
|425.00
|-0.92
|212.50
|Pradeep Metals
|99.90
|0.40
|172.53
Steelcast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Steelcast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.14%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|-11.07%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.28%
|3 Month
|-0.68%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|45.13%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|198.46%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.79%
|3 Year
|317.99%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.06%
Steelcast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|172.00
|
|180.70
|Week Low/High
|168.10
|
|187.00
|Month Low/High
|168.10
|
|205.00
|YEAR Low/High
|55.65
|
|224.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.31
|
|224.00
