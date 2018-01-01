You are here » Home
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 526071
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE395F01023
BSE
09:44 | 24 Jan
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.64
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.60
|52-Week low
|3.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|3.60
|Buy Qty
|129.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1991. It made its public issue in the year 1993. It is promoted by Indur K Chhugani and Rekha Chhugani. It is in the business of Publication Of Yellow Page Directory. In April 2011, the company changed its name from Sellaids Publications (India) Ltd to Stellant Securities (India) Ltd....> More
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.60
|
|3.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.60
|YEAR Low/High
|3.60
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|31.00
Quick Links for Stellant Securities (India):