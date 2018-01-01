Stellant Securities (India) Ltd

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1991. It made its public issue in the year 1993. It is promoted by Indur K Chhugani and Rekha Chhugani. It is in the business of Publication Of Yellow Page Directory. In April 2011, the company changed its name from Sellaids Publications (India) Ltd to Stellant Securities (India) Ltd....> More