Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.

BSE: 526071 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE395F01023
BSE 09:44 | 24 Jan Stellant Securities (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.64
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.60
52-Week low 3.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 3.60
Buy Qty 129.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1991. It made its public issue in the year 1993. It is promoted by Indur K Chhugani and Rekha Chhugani. It is in the business of Publication Of Yellow Page Directory. In April 2011, the company changed its name from Sellaids Publications (India) Ltd to Stellant Securities (India) Ltd....> More

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.58 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.59 -
Total Expenses 0.59 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 0.74 3.7 -
> More on Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Financials Results

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39
MILGREY FIN.&INV 12.74 4.94 0.31
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27
Vinaditya Trad. 0.32 3.23 0.23
Saumya Capital 0.23 0.00 0.15
Elcid Investment 5.35 4.90 0.11
> More on Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Peer Group

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.91
Banks/FIs 2.70
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.74
> More on Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.60
3.60
Week Low/High 0.00
3.60
Month Low/High 0.00
3.60
YEAR Low/High 3.60
4.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
31.00

