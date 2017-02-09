JUST IN
Step Two Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531509 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE623D01015
BSE 15:16 | 23 Feb 10.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

10.00

 HIGH

10.00

 LOW

10.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Step Two Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Step Two Corporation Ltd.

Step Two Corporation Ltd

Step Two Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in various financial activities in India. It also deals in shares and securities. The company is based in Kolkata, India....> More

Step Two Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Step Two Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 0.08 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.08 0.08 0
Total Expenses -0.07 0.05 -240
Operating Profit 0.15 0.03 400
Net Profit 0.11 0.02 450
Equity Capital 4.25 4.25 -
Step Two Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Richfield Fin 13.71 0.00 5.14
Inani Sec. 11.18 -4.93 5.10
GCM Capital 3.00 -5.66 5.08
Step Two Corp. 10.00 0.00 5.05
GCM Commodity 6.78 9.53 5.04
Intercon. Leas. 15.40 0.00 5.01
Indo-City Info. 4.81 -1.84 5.00
Step Two Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.06
Step Two Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Step Two Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.00
10.00
Week Low/High 0.00
10.00
Month Low/High 10.00
10.00
YEAR Low/High 10.00
12.00
All TIME Low/High 3.82
50.00

