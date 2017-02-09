You are here » Home
» Company
» Step Two Corporation Ltd
Step Two Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531509
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE623D01015
|
BSE
15:16 | 23 Feb
|
10.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
10.00
|
HIGH
10.00
|
LOW
10.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Step Two Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|11.80
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|18.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.00
|Sell Qty
|81.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.00
|CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|11.80
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|18.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.00
|Sell Qty
|81.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.05
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Step Two Corporation Ltd.
Step Two Corporation Ltd
Step Two Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in various financial activities in India. It also deals in shares and securities. The company is based in Kolkata, India....> More
Step Two Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Step Two Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Step Two Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.08
|0
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0
|Total Expenses
|-0.07
|0.05
|-240
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.03
|400
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.02
|450
|Equity Capital
|4.25
|4.25
| -
Step Two Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Step Two Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Step Two Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Step Two Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.00
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.82
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Step Two Corporation: