Sterling Biotech Ltd.
|BSE: 512299
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: STERLINBIO
|ISIN Code: INE324C01038
|BSE LIVE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|2.76
|
-0.14
(-4.83%)
|
OPEN
2.76
|
HIGH
2.76
|
LOW
2.76
|NSE LIVE 15:44 | 23 Feb
|3.35
|
-0.05
(-1.47%)
|
OPEN
3.40
|
HIGH
3.45
|
LOW
3.35
About Sterling Biotech Ltd.
Sterling Biotech Limited (SBL) was incorporated in 23rd March of the year 1985 in Mumbai as Pluto Exports & Consultants Limited and obtained its Certificate of Commencement of Business in 19th April of the same year 1985. SBL is engaged in producing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical gelatin in India and Asia. Additionally, Sterling sells dicalcium phosphate (DCP), a by-product of the gelatin manufa...> More
Sterling Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|75
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jun 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|46.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
Sterling Biotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|94.82
|94.88
|-0.06
|Other Income
|1.25
|0.93
|34.41
|Total Income
|96.07
|95.81
|0.27
|Total Expenses
|94.33
|83.87
|12.47
|Operating Profit
|1.74
|11.94
|-85.43
|Net Profit
|-109.5
|-87.54
|-25.09
|Equity Capital
|27.22
|27.22
|-
Sterling Biotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Punjab Alkalies
|29.70
|2.59
|80.61
|Alkali Metals
|78.55
|2.41
|79.96
|India Gelatine
|108.75
|-3.16
|77.10
|Sterling Biotech
|2.76
|-4.83
|75.13
|Alufluoride
|107.15
|-1.38
|75.01
|Archit Organosys
|43.00
|0.12
|64.76
|Jaysynth Dyestuf
|70.65
|0.93
|61.47
Sterling Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sterling Biotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.62%
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|-25.61%
|NA
|-1.10%
|-0.39%
|3 Month
|-13.75%
|NA
|2.10%
|1.44%
|6 Month
|-26.01%
|NA
|5.49%
|4.82%
|1 Year
|-34.44%
|NA
|17.20%
|16.66%
|3 Year
|-54.61%
|NA
|17.26%
|18.92%
Sterling Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.76
|
|2.76
|Week Low/High
|2.75
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.75
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.75
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|262.00
