Sterling Biotech Ltd.

BSE: 512299 Sector: Industrials
NSE: STERLINBIO ISIN Code: INE324C01038
OPEN 2.76
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.90
VOLUME 45572
52-Week high 6.77
52-Week low 2.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.76
Sell Qty 49906.00
About Sterling Biotech Ltd.

Sterling Biotech Ltd

Sterling Biotech Limited (SBL) was incorporated in 23rd March of the year 1985 in Mumbai as Pluto Exports & Consultants Limited and obtained its Certificate of Commencement of Business in 19th April of the same year 1985. SBL is engaged in producing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical gelatin in India and Asia. Additionally, Sterling sells dicalcium phosphate (DCP), a by-product of the gelatin manufa...

Sterling Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   75
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sterling Biotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 94.82 94.88 -0.06
Other Income 1.25 0.93 34.41
Total Income 96.07 95.81 0.27
Total Expenses 94.33 83.87 12.47
Operating Profit 1.74 11.94 -85.43
Net Profit -109.5 -87.54 -25.09
Equity Capital 27.22 27.22 -
Sterling Biotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Punjab Alkalies 29.70 2.59 80.61
Alkali Metals 78.55 2.41 79.96
India Gelatine 108.75 -3.16 77.10
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 75.13
Alufluoride 107.15 -1.38 75.01
Archit Organosys 43.00 0.12 64.76
Jaysynth Dyestuf 70.65 0.93 61.47
Sterling Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.91
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 13.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.08
Custodians 9.27
Other 22.69
Sterling Biotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.62% NA 0.53% -0.42%
1 Month -25.61% NA -1.10% -0.39%
3 Month -13.75% NA 2.10% 1.44%
6 Month -26.01% NA 5.49% 4.82%
1 Year -34.44% NA 17.20% 16.66%
3 Year -54.61% NA 17.26% 18.92%

Sterling Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.76
2.76
Week Low/High 2.75
3.00
Month Low/High 2.75
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.75
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
262.00

