Sterling Green Woods Ltd.

BSE: 526500 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE398F01019
BSE 14:15 | 12 Mar 16.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

16.15

 HIGH

16.15

 LOW

16.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sterling Green Woods Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sterling Green Woods Ltd.

Sterling Green Woods Ltd

Formerly known as Sterling Engineers, Sterling Enterprises was incorporated in May '92. Established way back in 1970 as a partnership firm, the company was dealing in estate development, construction contracts and organising land and housing development schemes and was also acting as engineers, designers, architects and consultants. It pioneered the field of land development schemes of fully self-...> More

Sterling Green Woods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sterling Green Woods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.44 0.63 -30.16
Other Income 0.1 -
Total Income 0.44 0.73 -39.73
Total Expenses 0.83 0.39 112.82
Operating Profit -0.39 0.34 -214.71
Net Profit -0.58 -0.04 -1350
Equity Capital 4.24 4.24 -
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pecos Hotels 70.00 3.70 9.17
Cindrella Hotels 24.35 4.96 8.77
Howard Hotels 8.00 4.85 7.29
Sterling Green 16.15 0.00 6.85
Lords Ishwar 7.02 -4.88 5.24
U G Hotels 5.77 4.91 4.67
Le Waterina 0.54 -3.57 3.60
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.50
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.10% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.19% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -3.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 101.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sterling Green Woods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.15
16.15
Week Low/High 16.15
17.00
Month Low/High 16.15
21.00
YEAR Low/High 10.36
21.00
All TIME Low/High 4.31
66.00

