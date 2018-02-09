You are here » Home
Sterling Green Woods Ltd.
|BSE: 526500
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE398F01019
|
BSE
14:15 | 12 Mar
|
16.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
16.15
|
HIGH
16.15
|
LOW
16.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sterling Green Woods Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.15
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|21.35
|52-Week low
|10.36
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|16.15
|Buy Qty
|1290.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sterling Green Woods Ltd.
Sterling Green Woods Ltd
Formerly known as Sterling Engineers, Sterling Enterprises was incorporated in May '92. Established way back in 1970 as a partnership firm, the company was dealing in estate development, construction contracts and organising land and housing development schemes and was also acting as engineers, designers, architects and consultants. It pioneered the field of land development schemes of fully self-...> More
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sterling Green Woods Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.44
|0.63
|-30.16
|Other Income
|
|0.1
|-
|Total Income
|0.44
|0.73
|-39.73
|Total Expenses
|0.83
|0.39
|112.82
|Operating Profit
|-0.39
|0.34
|-214.71
|Net Profit
|-0.58
|-0.04
|-1350
|Equity Capital
|4.24
|4.24
| -
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - Peer Group
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.10%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.19%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-3.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|101.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sterling Green Woods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.15
|
|16.15
|Week Low/High
|16.15
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|16.15
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.36
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.31
|
|66.00
