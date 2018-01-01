Sterling International Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 508998
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE696C01021
|BSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar
|1.14
|
-0.06
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
1.20
|
HIGH
1.20
|
LOW
1.14
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sterling International Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.20
|VOLUME
|53117
|52-Week high
|2.84
|52-Week low
|1.05
|P/E
|114.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.14
|Sell Qty
|174204.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|114.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|1.20
|CLOSE
|1.20
|VOLUME
|53117
|52-Week high
|2.84
|52-Week low
|1.05
|P/E
|114.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.14
|Sell Qty
|174204.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|114.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30.94
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sterling International Enterprises Ltd.
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Transworld Infotech Ltd. Initially, the company operated in the IT and ITES sector, but after identifying growth areas, they diversified their business to include oil trading and related activities, letting on hire of oil rigs and services in seismic data interpretation. The company operates in these areas t...> More
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|114.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|72.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
Announcement
-
Clarification sought from Sterling International Enterprises Ltd
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AN
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended On September 30 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
-
Intimation In Respect Of Postponement Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
-
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|84.72
|121.06
|-30.02
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|84.72
|121.06
|-30.02
|Total Expenses
|44.57
|68.31
|-34.75
|Operating Profit
|40.15
|52.74
|-23.87
|Net Profit
|-32.57
|-22.59
|-44.18
|Equity Capital
|27.14
|-
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aqua Pumps Infra
|23.90
|0.00
|36.16
|Blue Cloud
|13.79
|-0.07
|32.96
|Mudunuru
|13.25
|-4.68
|31.73
|Sterling Intl
|1.14
|-5.00
|30.94
|Shree Tulsi Onli
|13.10
|3.15
|30.60
|Saven Tech.
|26.75
|-0.93
|29.10
|Octaware Tech.
|80.50
|-4.90
|28.90
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-17.39%
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-42.13%
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-0.87%
|NA
|1.84%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-16.79%
|NA
|5.22%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|-30.91%
|NA
|16.90%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|-76.83%
|NA
|16.96%
|18.46%
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.14
|
|1.20
|Week Low/High
|1.14
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.14
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.05
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|366.00
Quick Links for Sterling International Enterprises:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices