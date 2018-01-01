JUST IN
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 508998 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE696C01021
BSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar 1.14 -0.06
(-5.00%)
OPEN

1.20

 HIGH

1.20

 LOW

1.14
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sterling International Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sterling International Enterprises Ltd.

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Transworld Infotech Ltd. Initially, the company operated in the IT and ITES sector, but after identifying growth areas, they diversified their business to include oil trading and related activities, letting on hire of oil rigs and services in seismic data interpretation. The company operates in these areas t...> More

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 114.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 72.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 84.72 121.06 -30.02
Other Income -
Total Income 84.72 121.06 -30.02
Total Expenses 44.57 68.31 -34.75
Operating Profit 40.15 52.74 -23.87
Net Profit -32.57 -22.59 -44.18
Equity Capital 27.14 -
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aqua Pumps Infra 23.90 0.00 36.16
Blue Cloud 13.79 -0.07 32.96
Mudunuru 13.25 -4.68 31.73
Sterling Intl 1.14 -5.00 30.94
Shree Tulsi Onli 13.10 3.15 30.60
Saven Tech. 26.75 -0.93 29.10
Octaware Tech. 80.50 -4.90 28.90
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 16.61
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.77
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -17.39% NA 0.27% -0.81%
1 Month -42.13% NA -1.35% -0.78%
3 Month -0.87% NA 1.84% 1.05%
6 Month -16.79% NA 5.22% 4.41%
1 Year -30.91% NA 16.90% 16.20%
3 Year -76.83% NA 16.96% 18.46%

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.14
1.20
Week Low/High 1.14
1.00
Month Low/High 1.14
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.05
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
366.00

