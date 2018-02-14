JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sterling Powergensys Ltd

Sterling Powergensys Ltd.

BSE: 513575 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE067E01013
BSE LIVE 14:38 | 23 Feb 10.09 0.48
(4.99%)
OPEN

10.09

 HIGH

10.09

 LOW

10.09
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sterling Powergensys Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.09
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.61
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 10.09
52-Week low 5.33
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.09
Sell Qty 200.00
OPEN 10.09
CLOSE 9.61
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 10.09
52-Week low 5.33
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.09
Sell Qty 200.00

About Sterling Powergensys Ltd.

Sterling Powergensys Ltd

Sterling Strips Ltd was incorporated on October 22, 1984 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act 1956, in India. The primary objective of setting up this engineering company was for manufacturing of oil/gas fired industrial boilers. The key promoters of the company were S. Venkata Subramanian and Premchand Shah. The Company manufactured more than 400 industrial bo...> More

Sterling Powergensys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sterling Powergensys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.1 1.17 -5.98
Other Income -
Total Income 1.1 1.17 -5.98
Total Expenses 1.38 1.04 32.69
Operating Profit -0.28 0.13 -315.38
Net Profit -0.38 0.04 -1050
Equity Capital 5.1 5.1 -
> More on Sterling Powergensys Ltd Financials Results

Sterling Powergensys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Epic Energy 8.85 -4.32 6.38
NEPC India 0.82 -4.65 5.68
Remi Elektrotec. 10.97 4.98 5.34
Sterling Powerg. 10.09 4.99 5.15
Advance Powerin. 2.96 4.96 3.45
KLK Electrical 12.00 4.35 3.18
Cont. Controls 4.19 -4.99 2.58
> More on Sterling Powergensys Ltd Peer Group

Sterling Powergensys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.72
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.65
> More on Sterling Powergensys Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sterling Powergensys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month 10.15% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.04%

Sterling Powergensys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.09
10.09
Week Low/High 0.00
10.09
Month Low/High 9.16
10.00
YEAR Low/High 5.33
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
35.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sterling Powergensys: