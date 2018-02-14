You are here » Home
Sterling Powergensys Ltd.
|BSE: 513575
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE067E01013
|
BSE
LIVE
14:38 | 23 Feb
|
10.09
|
0.48
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
10.09
|
HIGH
10.09
|
LOW
10.09
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sterling Powergensys Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Sterling Powergensys Ltd.
Sterling Powergensys Ltd
Sterling Strips Ltd was incorporated on October 22, 1984 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act 1956, in India. The primary objective of setting up this engineering company was for manufacturing of oil/gas fired industrial boilers. The key promoters of the company were S. Venkata Subramanian and Premchand Shah.
The Company manufactured more than 400 industrial bo...> More
Sterling Powergensys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sterling Powergensys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.1
|1.17
|-5.98
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.1
|1.17
|-5.98
|Total Expenses
|1.38
|1.04
|32.69
|Operating Profit
|-0.28
|0.13
|-315.38
|Net Profit
|-0.38
|0.04
|-1050
|Equity Capital
|5.1
|5.1
| -
Sterling Powergensys Ltd - Peer Group
Sterling Powergensys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sterling Powergensys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|10.15%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Sterling Powergensys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.09
|
|10.09
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.09
|Month Low/High
|9.16
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.33
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Sterling Powergensys: