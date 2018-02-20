Sterling Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 530759
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: STERTOOLS
|ISIN Code: INE334A01023
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|377.65
|
-8.40
(-2.18%)
|
OPEN
392.00
|
HIGH
392.00
|
LOW
375.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|377.95
|
-8.15
(-2.11%)
|
OPEN
386.10
|
HIGH
396.00
|
LOW
375.60
About Sterling Tools Ltd.
Sterling Tools (STL), originally incorporated as a private limited company has became a public limited company in Oct. '94., engages in manufacturing high-tensile (HT) fasteners mainly for automobiles. The plant of the company is situated at Faridabad. STL which has started it's commercial production in 1981 has increased it's installed capacity in stages over the years to level of 7500 MTPA a...> More
Sterling Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,360
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.53
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|63.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.95
News
Sterling Tools Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|108.84
|81.99
|32.75
|Other Income
|2.32
|0.72
|222.22
|Total Income
|111.16
|82.7
|34.41
|Total Expenses
|85.8
|59.08
|45.23
|Operating Profit
|25.37
|23.63
|7.36
|Net Profit
|12.57
|12.58
|-0.08
|Equity Capital
|7.2
|6.84
|-
Sterling Tools Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sundram Fasten.
|578.15
|0.81
|12146.93
|Mahindra CIE
|225.55
|-1.74
|8534.14
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|752.55
|0.33
|2452.56
|Sterling Tools
|377.65
|-2.18
|1359.54
|M M Forgings
|1028.65
|-5.65
|1241.58
|Electrost.Cast.
|27.75
|-3.65
|990.68
|Nelcast
|83.75
|-1.87
|728.62
Sterling Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sterling Tools Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|07/11
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|913
|Details
Sterling Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|-4.69%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.63%
|-6.33%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.61%
|-14.61%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|41.71%
|51.70%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|83.82%
|81.40%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|537.06%
|549.73%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sterling Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|375.10
|
|392.00
|Week Low/High
|375.10
|
|403.00
|Month Low/High
|359.70
|
|429.00
|YEAR Low/High
|195.70
|
|478.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.12
|
|478.00
