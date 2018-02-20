JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sterling Tools Ltd

Sterling Tools Ltd.

BSE: 530759 Sector: Engineering
NSE: STERTOOLS ISIN Code: INE334A01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 377.65 -8.40
(-2.18%)
OPEN

392.00

 HIGH

392.00

 LOW

375.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 377.95 -8.15
(-2.11%)
OPEN

386.10

 HIGH

396.00

 LOW

375.60
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 392.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 386.05
VOLUME 1957
52-Week high 477.70
52-Week low 195.70
P/E 30.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,360
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 392.00
CLOSE 386.05
VOLUME 1957
52-Week high 477.70
52-Week low 195.70
P/E 30.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,360
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Sterling Tools Ltd.

Sterling Tools Ltd

Sterling Tools (STL), originally incorporated as a private limited company has became a public limited company in Oct. '94., engages in manufacturing high-tensile (HT) fasteners mainly for automobiles. The plant of the company is situated at Faridabad. STL which has started it's commercial production in 1981 has increased it's installed capacity in stages over the years to level of 7500 MTPA a...> More

Sterling Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,360
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.53
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 63.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sterling Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 108.84 81.99 32.75
Other Income 2.32 0.72 222.22
Total Income 111.16 82.7 34.41
Total Expenses 85.8 59.08 45.23
Operating Profit 25.37 23.63 7.36
Net Profit 12.57 12.58 -0.08
Equity Capital 7.2 6.84 -
> More on Sterling Tools Ltd Financials Results

Sterling Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 0.81 12146.93
Mahindra CIE 225.55 -1.74 8534.14
Ramkrishna Forg. 752.55 0.33 2452.56
Sterling Tools 377.65 -2.18 1359.54
M M Forgings 1028.65 -5.65 1241.58
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 990.68
Nelcast 83.75 -1.87 728.62
> More on Sterling Tools Ltd Peer Group

Sterling Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.32
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.21
Indian Public 22.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.89
> More on Sterling Tools Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sterling Tools Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 913 PDF IconDetails
> More on Sterling Tools Ltd Research Reports

Sterling Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.22% -4.69% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.63% -6.33% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.61% -14.61% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 41.71% 51.70% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 83.82% 81.40% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 537.06% 549.73% 17.24% 19.01%

Sterling Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 375.10
392.00
Week Low/High 375.10
403.00
Month Low/High 359.70
429.00
YEAR Low/High 195.70
478.00
All TIME Low/High 1.12
478.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sterling Tools: