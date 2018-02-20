Sterling Tools Ltd

Sterling Tools (STL), originally incorporated as a private limited company has became a public limited company in Oct. '94., engages in manufacturing high-tensile (HT) fasteners mainly for automobiles. The plant of the company is situated at Faridabad. STL which has started it's commercial production in 1981 has increased it's installed capacity in stages over the years to level of 7500 MTPA a...> More