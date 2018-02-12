Sterling Webnet Ltd.
|BSE: 531901
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE313B01025
|BSE 15:14 | 20 Aug
|Sterling Webnet Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sterling Webnet Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.47
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|0.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.45
|Sell Qty
|200537.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sterling Webnet Ltd.
About Sterling Webnet Ltd.
Saarc Net Limited engages in the sale of computer hardware and software products. It also involves in the trade of shares and derivatives, as well as in textile business. The company is based in New Delhi, India. Saarc Net, incorporated in the year 1995, is based in New Delhi, India.
Sterling Webnet Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017
-
-
Submission Of Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 20
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Saturday November 11 2017.
Sterling Webnet Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.79
|5.79
|-
Sterling Webnet Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Capricorn System
|7.35
|-4.92
|2.94
|Cyberscap.Multi.
|2.90
|-4.92
|2.93
|Quintegra Soln.
|1.05
|-4.55
|2.82
|Sterling Webnet
|0.45
|-4.26
|2.61
|Virtualsoft Sys.
|2.31
|5.00
|2.38
|Mahaveer Infoway
|4.10
|2.76
|2.26
|CLIO Infotech
|2.03
|0.00
|2.24
Sterling Webnet Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sterling Webnet Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sterling Webnet Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.45
|
|0.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|20.00
