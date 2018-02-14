You are here » Home
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd.
|BSE: 504960
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE356D01012
|
BSE
LIVE
11:40 | 14 Feb
|
11.37
|
0.54
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
10.29
|
HIGH
11.37
|
LOW
10.29
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd.
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd
Incorporated in the year 1937 and currently headed by Mr A. J Engineer as Chairman Stewarts and Lloyds of India Limited mainly engaged in Complete design and engineering of Pipeline Projects,Engineering Analysis Work,Fabrication,Erection,Pigging,Testing and Commissioning of Piping Systems. The company is subsidiary of Tata Steels.
The company has a shortfall during the year 2001, mainly due to ...> More
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.58
|1.11
|42.34
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Total Income
|1.6
|1.19
|34.45
|Total Expenses
|1.75
|1.43
|22.38
|Operating Profit
|-0.15
|-0.24
|37.5
|Net Profit
|-0.2
|-0.27
|25.93
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
| -
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - Peer Group
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|4.99%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-46.74%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|-61.46%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.35%
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.29
|
|11.37
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.37
|Month Low/High
|10.29
|
|11.37
|YEAR Low/High
|10.29
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|373.00
Quick Links for Stewarts & Lloyds of India: