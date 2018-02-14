JUST IN
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd.

BSE: 504960 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE356D01012
BSE LIVE 11:40 | 14 Feb 11.37 0.54
(4.99%)
OPEN

10.29

 HIGH

11.37

 LOW

10.29
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.29
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.83
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 29.95
52-Week low 10.29
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.37
Sell Qty 145.00
About Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd.

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1937 and currently headed by Mr A. J Engineer as Chairman Stewarts and Lloyds of India Limited mainly engaged in Complete design and engineering of Pipeline Projects,Engineering Analysis Work,Fabrication,Erection,Pigging,Testing and Commissioning of Piping Systems. The company is subsidiary of Tata Steels. The company has a shortfall during the year 2001, mainly due to ...> More

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -225.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.58 1.11 42.34
Other Income 0.02 0.08 -75
Total Income 1.6 1.19 34.45
Total Expenses 1.75 1.43 22.38
Operating Profit -0.15 -0.24 37.5
Net Profit -0.2 -0.27 25.93
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prabhav Ind 1.01 1.00 4.66
Epsom Properties 5.70 0.00 4.25
Yogi Infra 2.11 4.98 3.56
Stewarts & Lloyd 11.37 4.99 3.41
Rajeswari Infra. 5.64 -4.89 3.12
KCL Infra 1.18 -4.84 3.11
Purohit Const. 6.58 4.94 2.90
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.46
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 5.45
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.96
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.91%
1 Month 4.99% NA -1.58% -0.87%
3 Month -46.74% NA 1.60% 0.95%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.32%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.09%
3 Year -61.46% NA 16.69% 18.35%

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.29
11.37
Week Low/High 0.00
11.37
Month Low/High 10.29
11.37
YEAR Low/High 10.29
30.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
373.00

