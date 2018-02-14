Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1937 and currently headed by Mr A. J Engineer as Chairman Stewarts and Lloyds of India Limited mainly engaged in Complete design and engineering of Pipeline Projects,Engineering Analysis Work,Fabrication,Erection,Pigging,Testing and Commissioning of Piping Systems. The company is subsidiary of Tata Steels. The company has a shortfall during the year 2001, mainly due to ...> More