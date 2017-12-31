STG Lifecare Ltd

Software Technology Group International Ltd (STG) was incorporated on 24 Apr.'92 as AASHI Consultants Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956. Its name was subsequently changed to Software Technology Group International Pvt Ltd in Jan.'94 and it became a Public Limited Company under the name "Software Technology Group International Ltd" in Feb.'94. STG was one of the first to launch client serve...> More