STG Lifecare Ltd.
|BSE: 532293
|Sector: Services
|NSE: SOFTTECHGR
|ISIN Code: INE863A01013
|BSE 15:15 | 16 Jun
|STG Lifecare Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 12:42 | 08 Jan
|STG Lifecare Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.05
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|1.70
|52-Week low
|0.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.10
|Buy Qty
|800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About STG Lifecare Ltd.
Software Technology Group International Ltd (STG) was incorporated on 24 Apr.'92 as AASHI Consultants Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956. Its name was subsequently changed to Software Technology Group International Pvt Ltd in Jan.'94 and it became a Public Limited Company under the name "Software Technology Group International Ltd" in Feb.'94. STG was one of the first to launch client serve...> More
STG Lifecare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
STG Lifecare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|66.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-400
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-500
|Equity Capital
|14.84
|14.84
|-
STG Lifecare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Usha Mart. Edu.
|1.44
|4.35
|3.80
|BITS
|0.20
|0.00
|2.24
|CTIL
|0.63
|-4.55
|1.94
|STG Lifecare
|1.05
|0.00
|1.56
STG Lifecare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
STG Lifecare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-56.43%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
STG Lifecare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.05
|
|1.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.05
|YEAR Low/High
|0.95
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|349.00
