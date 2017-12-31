JUST IN
STG Lifecare Ltd.

BSE: 532293 Sector: Services
NSE: SOFTTECHGR ISIN Code: INE863A01013
BSE 15:15 | 16 Jun STG Lifecare Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 12:42 | 08 Jan STG Lifecare Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 1.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.05
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 1.70
52-Week low 0.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.10
Buy Qty 800.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About STG Lifecare Ltd.

STG Lifecare Ltd

Software Technology Group International Ltd (STG) was incorporated on 24 Apr.'92 as AASHI Consultants Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956. Its name was subsequently changed to Software Technology Group International Pvt Ltd in Jan.'94 and it became a Public Limited Company under the name "Software Technology Group International Ltd" in Feb.'94. STG was one of the first to launch client serve...> More

STG Lifecare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

STG Lifecare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.03 66.67
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.01 -400
Net Profit -0.06 -0.01 -500
Equity Capital 14.84 14.84 -
STG Lifecare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Usha Mart. Edu. 1.44 4.35 3.80
BITS 0.20 0.00 2.24
CTIL 0.63 -4.55 1.94
STG Lifecare 1.05 0.00 1.56
STG Lifecare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.16
STG Lifecare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -56.43% NA 17.24% 19.01%

STG Lifecare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.05
1.05
Week Low/High 0.00
1.05
Month Low/High 0.00
1.05
YEAR Low/High 0.95
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
349.00

