STI India Ltd.
|BSE: 513151
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: STINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE090C01019
|BSE LIVE 11:50 | 09 Mar
|14.75
|
-0.75
(-4.84%)
|
OPEN
14.75
|
HIGH
14.75
|
LOW
14.75
|NSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar
|14.70
|
-0.75
(-4.85%)
|
OPEN
15.45
|
HIGH
16.20
|
LOW
14.70
|OPEN
|14.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.50
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|27.25
|52-Week low
|12.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|16.25
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About STI India Ltd.
STI India Ltd., earlier known as STI Biplus Tubing, was incorporated on 7 Aug.'84. R B Baheti and K N Garg, along with Steel Tubes of India, promoted the company with technical and financial collaboration from Carl Froh Rohrenwear, Germany. It is engaged in the production of double-walled copper brazed tubes. It also manufactures value-added products like condenser coils, diesel fuel injection tub...> More
STI India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-4.43
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
Submission Of Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 31.01.2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
-
Revised Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 07.11.2017
-
STI India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.26
|7.69
|7.41
|Other Income
|2
|0.19
|952.63
|Total Income
|10.26
|7.87
|30.37
|Total Expenses
|9.83
|9.79
|0.41
|Operating Profit
|0.42
|-1.92
|121.88
|Net Profit
|-0.58
|-2.82
|79.43
|Equity Capital
|29
|29
|-
STI India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Spentex Inds.
|4.90
|-1.61
|43.99
|Bhandari Hosiery
|3.00
|1.69
|43.95
|Nagreeka Exports
|33.50
|-2.19
|43.55
|Spenta Intl.
|155.00
|-3.25
|42.78
|STI India
|14.75
|-4.84
|42.78
|S R Inds.
|30.65
|3.03
|42.66
|Soma Textiles
|12.59
|3.88
|41.58
STI India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
STI India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.94%
|-10.91%
|0.58%
|-0.27%
|1 Month
|-15.23%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.24%
|3 Month
|-17.83%
|-8.13%
|2.15%
|1.60%
|6 Month
|5.36%
|7.69%
|5.55%
|4.99%
|1 Year
|-16.90%
|-18.33%
|17.26%
|16.84%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.33%
|19.11%
STI India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.75
|
|14.75
|Week Low/High
|14.75
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|14.75
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.25
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.88
|
|140.00
