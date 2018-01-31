JUST IN
STI India Ltd.

BSE: 513151 Sector: Industrials
NSE: STINDIA ISIN Code: INE090C01019
BSE LIVE 11:50 | 09 Mar 14.75 -0.75
(-4.84%)
OPEN

14.75

 HIGH

14.75

 LOW

14.75
NSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 14.70 -0.75
(-4.85%)
OPEN

15.45

 HIGH

16.20

 LOW

14.70
About STI India Ltd.

STI India Ltd

STI India Ltd., earlier known as STI Biplus Tubing, was incorporated on 7 Aug.'84. R B Baheti and K N Garg, along with Steel Tubes of India, promoted the company with technical and financial collaboration from Carl Froh Rohrenwear, Germany. It is engaged in the production of double-walled copper brazed tubes. It also manufactures value-added products like condenser coils, diesel fuel injection tub...> More

STI India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] -4.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

STI India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.26 7.69 7.41
Other Income 2 0.19 952.63
Total Income 10.26 7.87 30.37
Total Expenses 9.83 9.79 0.41
Operating Profit 0.42 -1.92 121.88
Net Profit -0.58 -2.82 79.43
Equity Capital 29 29 -
STI India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spentex Inds. 4.90 -1.61 43.99
Bhandari Hosiery 3.00 1.69 43.95
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55
Spenta Intl. 155.00 -3.25 42.78
STI India 14.75 -4.84 42.78
S R Inds. 30.65 3.03 42.66
Soma Textiles 12.59 3.88 41.58
STI India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 18.21
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.68
STI India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.94% -10.91% 0.58% -0.27%
1 Month -15.23% NA -1.04% -0.24%
3 Month -17.83% -8.13% 2.15% 1.60%
6 Month 5.36% 7.69% 5.55% 4.99%
1 Year -16.90% -18.33% 17.26% 16.84%
3 Year NA NA 17.33% 19.11%

STI India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.75
14.75
Week Low/High 14.75
16.00
Month Low/High 14.75
19.00
YEAR Low/High 12.25
27.00
All TIME Low/High 0.88
140.00

