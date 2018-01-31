STI India Ltd

STI India Ltd., earlier known as STI Biplus Tubing, was incorporated on 7 Aug.'84. R B Baheti and K N Garg, along with Steel Tubes of India, promoted the company with technical and financial collaboration from Carl Froh Rohrenwear, Germany. It is engaged in the production of double-walled copper brazed tubes. It also manufactures value-added products like condenser coils, diesel fuel injection tub...> More