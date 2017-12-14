Stone India Ltd.
|BSE: 522085
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE290C01015
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|32.25
|
-1.65
(-4.87%)
|
OPEN
33.00
|
HIGH
33.00
|
LOW
32.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Stone India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|33.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|33.90
|VOLUME
|127
|52-Week high
|81.90
|52-Week low
|29.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.25
|Sell Qty
|13720.00
About Stone India Ltd.
Stone India(SIL), formerly known as Stone Platt, is part of Duncan Goenka group of companies. It manufactures various equipment for the railways like alternators, air brakes and brake regulators. Apart from this the company also manufactures colour monitors and secondary components for the defence sector. Originally the company was incorporated on Jan 15, 1931 as a private limited company and c...> More
Stone India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.22
Announcement
-
-
Certificate As Per Regulation 40(9)Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements)2015
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended S
-
-
-
Stone India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.85
|25.36
|-29.61
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.49
|-12.24
|Total Income
|18.28
|25.85
|-29.28
|Total Expenses
|17.8
|22.3
|-20.18
|Operating Profit
|0.48
|3.55
|-86.48
|Net Profit
|-2.34
|0.86
|-372.09
|Equity Capital
|9.6
|9.6
|-
Stone India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Loyal Equipments
|52.90
|5.80
|53.96
|ATV Projects
|9.85
|-3.53
|52.32
|Hind.Dorr-Oliver
|6.00
|-4.91
|43.20
|Stone India
|32.25
|-4.87
|30.96
|Veejay Lak. Eng.
|50.50
|-3.72
|25.60
|Artefact Project
|45.15
|-4.95
|24.97
|A & M Febcon
|11.70
|-4.49
|10.71
Stone India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Stone India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.86%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-45.84%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-43.86%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-47.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-48.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Stone India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.25
|
|33.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|29.35
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.35
|
|82.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|287.00
