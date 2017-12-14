JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Stone India Ltd

Stone India Ltd.

BSE: 522085 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE290C01015
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 32.25 -1.65
(-4.87%)
OPEN

33.00

 HIGH

33.00

 LOW

32.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Stone India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 33.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 33.90
VOLUME 127
52-Week high 81.90
52-Week low 29.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 31
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 32.25
Sell Qty 13720.00
OPEN 33.00
CLOSE 33.90
VOLUME 127
52-Week high 81.90
52-Week low 29.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 31
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 32.25
Sell Qty 13720.00

About Stone India Ltd.

Stone India Ltd

Stone India(SIL), formerly known as Stone Platt, is part of Duncan Goenka group of companies. It manufactures various equipment for the railways like alternators, air brakes and brake regulators. Apart from this the company also manufactures colour monitors and secondary components for the defence sector. Originally the company was incorporated on Jan 15, 1931 as a private limited company and c...> More

Stone India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stone India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.85 25.36 -29.61
Other Income 0.43 0.49 -12.24
Total Income 18.28 25.85 -29.28
Total Expenses 17.8 22.3 -20.18
Operating Profit 0.48 3.55 -86.48
Net Profit -2.34 0.86 -372.09
Equity Capital 9.6 9.6 -
> More on Stone India Ltd Financials Results

Stone India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Loyal Equipments 52.90 5.80 53.96
ATV Projects 9.85 -3.53 52.32
Hind.Dorr-Oliver 6.00 -4.91 43.20
Stone India 32.25 -4.87 30.96
Veejay Lak. Eng. 50.50 -3.72 25.60
Artefact Project 45.15 -4.95 24.97
A & M Febcon 11.70 -4.49 10.71
> More on Stone India Ltd Peer Group

Stone India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.79
> More on Stone India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Stone India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.86% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -45.84% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -43.86% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -47.86% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -48.56% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Stone India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.25
33.00
Week Low/High 0.00
33.00
Month Low/High 29.35
34.00
YEAR Low/High 29.35
82.00
All TIME Low/High 1.15
287.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Stone India: