Stovec Industries Ltd.

BSE: 504959 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE755D01015
BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 3023.00 24.15
(0.81%)
OPEN

3000.00

 HIGH

3040.00

 LOW

3000.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Stovec Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Stovec Industries Ltd.

Stovec Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'73 as Stovec Screens India, Stovec Industries (SIL) acquired its present name on 12 Aug.'88. SIL was promoted by A T E Enterprises. Other group companies are Trumac Engineering Company, and Erhardt & Leimer (India). SIL came out with a rights issue (premium : Rs 90) aggregating Rs 8.98 cr in Feb.'93, to finance various modernisation, diversification and expansion projects,...> More

Stovec Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   632
EPS - TTM () [*S] 122.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.68
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   310.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.20
Book Value / Share () [*S] 531.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stovec Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 52.67 55.08 -4.38
Other Income 0.81 0.94 -13.83
Total Income 53.48 56.02 -4.53
Total Expenses 43.39 46.85 -7.39
Operating Profit 10.09 9.17 10.03
Net Profit 5.46 4.76 14.71
Equity Capital 2.09 2.09 -
Stovec Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gloster 657.95 2.29 688.87
Shiva Texyarn 505.50 -2.03 655.13
Nandan Denim 133.65 -1.44 642.19
Stovec Inds. 3023.00 0.81 631.81
Ganesha Ecosphe. 313.40 -2.41 601.10
Cheviot Company 1378.00 -1.01 593.92
Sangam India 140.00 3.09 551.88
Stovec Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.06
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.66
Stovec Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.35% NA 0.07% -0.88%
1 Month -1.44% NA -1.54% -0.85%
3 Month -1.85% NA 1.64% 0.98%
6 Month -13.36% NA 5.02% 4.34%
1 Year 39.63% NA 16.67% 16.12%
3 Year 261.49% NA 16.73% 18.38%

Stovec Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3000.00
3040.00
Week Low/High 2990.00
3145.00
Month Low/High 2900.00
3145.00
YEAR Low/High 1999.10
3875.00
All TIME Low/High 17.00
3875.00

