Stovec Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 504959
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE755D01015
|BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|3023.00
|
24.15
(0.81%)
|
OPEN
3000.00
|
HIGH
3040.00
|
LOW
3000.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Stovec Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3000.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2998.85
|VOLUME
|347
|52-Week high
|3874.95
|52-Week low
|1999.10
|P/E
|24.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|632
|Buy Price
|3000.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|3024.00
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Stovec Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in Jun.'73 as Stovec Screens India, Stovec Industries (SIL) acquired its present name on 12 Aug.'88. SIL was promoted by A T E Enterprises. Other group companies are Trumac Engineering Company, and Erhardt & Leimer (India). SIL came out with a rights issue (premium : Rs 90) aggregating Rs 8.98 cr in Feb.'93, to finance various modernisation, diversification and expansion projects,...> More
Stovec Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|632
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|122.48
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.68
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|310.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.20
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|531.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.69
Stovec Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|52.67
|55.08
|-4.38
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.94
|-13.83
|Total Income
|53.48
|56.02
|-4.53
|Total Expenses
|43.39
|46.85
|-7.39
|Operating Profit
|10.09
|9.17
|10.03
|Net Profit
|5.46
|4.76
|14.71
|Equity Capital
|2.09
|2.09
|-
Stovec Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gloster
|657.95
|2.29
|688.87
|Shiva Texyarn
|505.50
|-2.03
|655.13
|Nandan Denim
|133.65
|-1.44
|642.19
|Stovec Inds.
|3023.00
|0.81
|631.81
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|313.40
|-2.41
|601.10
|Cheviot Company
|1378.00
|-1.01
|593.92
|Sangam India
|140.00
|3.09
|551.88
Stovec Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Stovec Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.35%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-1.44%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-1.85%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-13.36%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|39.63%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|261.49%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.38%
Stovec Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3000.00
|
|3040.00
|Week Low/High
|2990.00
|
|3145.00
|Month Low/High
|2900.00
|
|3145.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1999.10
|
|3875.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.00
|
|3875.00
