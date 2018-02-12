JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Stratmont Industries Ltd

Stratmont Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530495 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE473C01025
BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar 7.23 0.01
(0.14%)
OPEN

7.23

 HIGH

7.23

 LOW

7.23
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Stratmont Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.23
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.22
VOLUME 327
52-Week high 12.50
52-Week low 7.22
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 7.23
Buy Qty 2673.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.23
CLOSE 7.22
VOLUME 327
52-Week high 12.50
52-Week low 7.22
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 7.23
Buy Qty 2673.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Stratmont Industries Ltd.

Stratmont Industries Ltd

Chhattisgarh Industries Limited is engaged in the sale of sarees. It also invests in shares. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. The company was formerly known as Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Ltd and changed its name to Chhattisgarh Industries Limited in April 2009. Chhattisgarh Industries Limited is based in Raigarh, India. In August 2011, the company decides to delist its equity shares...> More

Stratmont Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stratmont Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.81 -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 11.81 0.02 58950
Total Expenses 11.66 -
Operating Profit 0.15 0.02 650
Net Profit 0.12 -0.02 700
Equity Capital 1.5 1.5 -
> More on Stratmont Industries Ltd Financials Results

Stratmont Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
T. Spiritual 0.63 5.00 1.26
Madhuveer Com 1.33 4.72 1.26
Karma Indus. 0.36 2.86 1.19
Lesha Inds. 9.56 -1.95 1.08
Stratmont Indus. 7.23 0.14 1.08
Sunitee Chem. 0.20 0.00 1.04
Cistro Telelink 0.20 0.00 1.03
> More on Stratmont Industries Ltd Peer Group

Stratmont Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.58
Indian Public 59.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.39
> More on Stratmont Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Stratmont Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Stratmont Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.23
7.23
Week Low/High 7.23
7.00
Month Low/High 7.22
8.00
YEAR Low/High 7.22
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Stratmont Industries: