Stratmont Industries Ltd

Chhattisgarh Industries Limited is engaged in the sale of sarees. It also invests in shares. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. The company was formerly known as Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Ltd and changed its name to Chhattisgarh Industries Limited in April 2009. Chhattisgarh Industries Limited is based in Raigarh, India. In August 2011, the company decides to delist its equity shares...> More