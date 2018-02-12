You are here » Home
» Company
» Stratmont Industries Ltd
Stratmont Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530495
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE473C01025
|
BSE
15:14 | 06 Mar
|
7.23
|
0.01
(0.14%)
|
OPEN
7.23
|
HIGH
7.23
|
LOW
7.23
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Stratmont Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.22
|VOLUME
|327
|52-Week high
|12.50
|52-Week low
|7.22
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|7.23
|Buy Qty
|2673.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.23
|CLOSE
|7.22
|VOLUME
|327
|52-Week high
|12.50
|52-Week low
|7.22
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|7.23
|Buy Qty
|2673.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.08
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Stratmont Industries Ltd.
Stratmont Industries Ltd
Chhattisgarh Industries Limited is engaged in the sale of sarees. It also invests in shares. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. The company was formerly known as Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Ltd and changed its name to Chhattisgarh Industries Limited in April 2009. Chhattisgarh Industries Limited is based in Raigarh, India. In August 2011, the company decides to delist its equity shares...> More
Stratmont Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Stratmont Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Stratmont Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.81
|
|-
|Other Income
|
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|11.81
|0.02
|58950
|Total Expenses
|11.66
|
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.02
|650
|Net Profit
|0.12
|-0.02
|700
|Equity Capital
|1.5
|1.5
| -
Stratmont Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Stratmont Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Stratmont Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Stratmont Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.23
|
|7.23
|Week Low/High
|7.23
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|7.22
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.22
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Stratmont Industries: