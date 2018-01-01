Sturdy Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530611
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE134F01026
|BSE 14:15 | 28 Feb
|0.95
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.95
|
HIGH
0.95
|
LOW
0.95
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sturdy Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.70
|52-Week low
|0.44
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Sturdy Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1989,Sturdy Industries Limited operates in four segments, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Power and Telecom. In Agriculture the Company is engaged in micro irrigation systems; sprinkler and drip irrigation systems,greenhouse and landscaping, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pipes, and floriculture/biotechnology proj...> More
Sturdy Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.59
Announcement
-
-
-
BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31.
-
-
Standalone Limited Review For The Period Ended September 30 2017
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Sturdy Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|73.76
|76.59
|-3.69
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|73.76
|76.59
|-3.69
|Total Expenses
|80.85
|73.47
|10.04
|Operating Profit
|-7.09
|3.12
|-327.24
|Net Profit
|-14.53
|-5.95
|-144.2
|Equity Capital
|30.25
|15.13
|-
Sturdy Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj. Intrux
|103.10
|1.23
|35.47
|Cubex Tubings
|22.70
|-4.42
|32.51
|Bothra Metals
|11.68
|-20.00
|21.63
|Sturdy Inds
|0.95
|0.00
|14.37
|Sudal Inds.
|12.00
|-3.54
|8.84
|Gujarat Foils
|10.50
|4.90
|8.61
|Synthiko Foils
|41.25
|1.98
|7.18
Sturdy Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|48.44%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|82.69%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-44.44%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sturdy Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.95
|
|0.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.95
|Month Low/High
|0.95
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.44
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.36
|
|12.00
