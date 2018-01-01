JUST IN
Sturdy Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530611 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE134F01026
BSE 14:15 | 28 Feb 0.95 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.95

 HIGH

0.95

 LOW

0.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sturdy Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.95
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.70
52-Week low 0.44
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.95
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 0.95
CLOSE 0.95
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.70
52-Week low 0.44
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.95
Sell Qty 1.00

About Sturdy Industries Ltd.

Sturdy Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1989,Sturdy Industries Limited operates in four segments, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Power and Telecom. In Agriculture the Company is engaged in micro irrigation systems; sprinkler and drip irrigation systems,greenhouse and landscaping, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pipes, and floriculture/biotechnology proj...

Sturdy Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sturdy Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 73.76 76.59 -3.69
Other Income -
Total Income 73.76 76.59 -3.69
Total Expenses 80.85 73.47 10.04
Operating Profit -7.09 3.12 -327.24
Net Profit -14.53 -5.95 -144.2
Equity Capital 30.25 15.13 -
Sturdy Industries Ltd Financials Results

Sturdy Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Intrux 103.10 1.23 35.47
Cubex Tubings 22.70 -4.42 32.51
Bothra Metals 11.68 -20.00 21.63
Sturdy Inds 0.95 0.00 14.37
Sudal Inds. 12.00 -3.54 8.84
Gujarat Foils 10.50 4.90 8.61
Synthiko Foils 41.25 1.98 7.18
Sturdy Industries Ltd Peer Group

Sturdy Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.54
Banks/FIs 35.71
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.63
Sturdy Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sturdy Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 48.44% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 82.69% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -44.44% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sturdy Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.95
0.95
Week Low/High 0.00
0.95
Month Low/High 0.95
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.44
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.36
12.00

