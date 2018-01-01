Sturdy Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1989,Sturdy Industries Limited operates in four segments, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Power and Telecom. In Agriculture the Company is engaged in micro irrigation systems; sprinkler and drip irrigation systems,greenhouse and landscaping, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pipes, and floriculture/biotechnology proj...> More