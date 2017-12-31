JUST IN
Stylam Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526951 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE239C01012
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 671.90 -3.80
(-0.56%)
OPEN

675.70

 HIGH

681.50

 LOW

671.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Stylam Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
VOLUME 11122
52-Week high 854.90
52-Week low 482.10
P/E 30.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 549
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 671.90
Sell Qty 34.00
About Stylam Industries Ltd.

Stylam Industries Ltd

Stylam Industries Limited, where creativity and skills meet with each other to change the definition of a range of laminates. Stylam Industries Limited is name you can rely upon for unmatched laminates with high performance. Incepted in the year 1991 as a private limited concern, Stylam Industries Limited has been rendering quality and satisfaction to the clients within their budget.

Stylam Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   549
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 24 Aug 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 165.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Stylam Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 81.87 69.89 17.14
Other Income 1.07 0.41 160.98
Total Income 82.95 70.3 17.99
Total Expenses 70.95 60.27 17.72
Operating Profit 12 10.03 19.64
Net Profit 4.53 4.08 11.03
Equity Capital 8.17 7.32 -
Stylam Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KSE 2248.75 -4.86 719.60
HPC Biosci. 43.85 -1.90 699.85
Pokarna 193.15 -2.55 598.76
Stylam Indus. 671.90 -0.56 548.94
Paul Merchants 4716.10 -0.74 485.76
Furure Market 79.95 -4.08 450.04
Vimta Labs 199.45 2.62 440.78
Stylam Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.31
Stylam Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.34% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.05% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.01% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.30% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 27.09% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 406.33% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Stylam Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 671.00
681.50
Week Low/High 671.00
720.00
Month Low/High 671.00
724.00
YEAR Low/High 482.10
855.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
855.00

