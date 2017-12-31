Stylam Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526951
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE239C01012
About Stylam Industries Ltd.
Stylam Industries Limited, where creativity and skills meet with each other to change the definition of a range of laminates. Stylam Industries Limited is name you can rely upon for unmatched laminates with high performance. Incepted in the year 1991 as a private limited concern, Stylam Industries Limited has been rendering quality and satisfaction to the clients within their budget. The founda...> More
Stylam Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|549
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Aug 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|165.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.07
-
Half Yearly Financial Results -(Standalone) As On 30.09.2017
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
Stylam Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|81.87
|69.89
|17.14
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.41
|160.98
|Total Income
|82.95
|70.3
|17.99
|Total Expenses
|70.95
|60.27
|17.72
|Operating Profit
|12
|10.03
|19.64
|Net Profit
|4.53
|4.08
|11.03
|Equity Capital
|8.17
|7.32
|-
Stylam Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KSE
|2248.75
|-4.86
|719.60
|HPC Biosci.
|43.85
|-1.90
|699.85
|Pokarna
|193.15
|-2.55
|598.76
|Stylam Indus.
|671.90
|-0.56
|548.94
|Paul Merchants
|4716.10
|-0.74
|485.76
|Furure Market
|79.95
|-4.08
|450.04
|Vimta Labs
|199.45
|2.62
|440.78
Stylam Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Stylam Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.34%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.05%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.01%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.30%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|27.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|406.33%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Stylam Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|671.00
|
|681.50
|Week Low/High
|671.00
|
|720.00
|Month Low/High
|671.00
|
|724.00
|YEAR Low/High
|482.10
|
|855.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|855.00
