Subex Ltd.
|BSE: 532348
|Sector: IT
|NSE: SUBEX
|ISIN Code: INE754A01014
|BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar
|8.34
|
0.12
(1.46%)
|
OPEN
8.30
|
HIGH
8.54
|
LOW
8.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|8.30
|
0.10
(1.22%)
|
OPEN
8.35
|
HIGH
8.50
|
LOW
8.25
|OPEN
|8.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.22
|VOLUME
|2666419
|52-Week high
|13.13
|52-Week low
|7.70
|P/E
|49.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|469
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.34
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Subex Ltd.
Subex Limited is a leading global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to achieve competitive advantage through Business Optimization - thereby enabling them to improve their operational efficiency to deliver enhanced service experiences to subscribers. The company pioneered the concept of a Revenue Operations Center (ROC) - a centrali...> More
Subex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|469
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|49.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
Announcement
Subex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|86.43
|95.78
|-9.76
|Other Income
|0.28
|3.94
|-92.89
|Total Income
|86.71
|99.72
|-13.05
|Total Expenses
|72.22
|68.16
|5.96
|Operating Profit
|14.49
|31.56
|-54.09
|Net Profit
|3.61
|22.55
|-83.99
|Equity Capital
|562
|506.91
|-
Subex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SQS India BFSI
|497.00
|1.09
|532.29
|Allsec Tech.
|345.90
|3.22
|527.15
|Aurionpro Sol.
|219.95
|0.41
|519.30
|Subex
|8.34
|1.46
|468.71
|R Systems Intl.
|37.30
|1.22
|462.52
|Moschip Semicon.
|31.15
|9.11
|409.93
|Trigyn Techno.
|129.05
|-0.85
|385.86
Subex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Subex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|-7.26%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.99%
|-10.75%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.72%
|0.61%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.91%
|-3.49%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.81%
|-21.33%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-22.92%
|-17.41%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Subex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.25
|
|8.54
|Week Low/High
|8.11
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|8.11
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.70
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.41
|
|803.00
