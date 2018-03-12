JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Subex Ltd

Subex Ltd.

BSE: 532348 Sector: IT
NSE: SUBEX ISIN Code: INE754A01014
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 8.34 0.12
(1.46%)
OPEN

8.30

 HIGH

8.54

 LOW

8.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 8.30 0.10
(1.22%)
OPEN

8.35

 HIGH

8.50

 LOW

8.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.22
VOLUME 2666419
52-Week high 13.13
52-Week low 7.70
P/E 49.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 469
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.34
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 8.30
CLOSE 8.22
VOLUME 2666419
52-Week high 13.13
52-Week low 7.70
P/E 49.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 469
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.34
Sell Qty 500.00

About Subex Ltd.

Subex Ltd

Subex Limited is a leading global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to achieve competitive advantage through Business Optimization - thereby enabling them to improve their operational efficiency to deliver enhanced service experiences to subscribers. The company pioneered the concept of a Revenue Operations Center (ROC) - a centrali...> More

Subex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   469
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Subex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 86.43 95.78 -9.76
Other Income 0.28 3.94 -92.89
Total Income 86.71 99.72 -13.05
Total Expenses 72.22 68.16 5.96
Operating Profit 14.49 31.56 -54.09
Net Profit 3.61 22.55 -83.99
Equity Capital 562 506.91 -
> More on Subex Ltd Financials Results

Subex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SQS India BFSI 497.00 1.09 532.29
Allsec Tech. 345.90 3.22 527.15
Aurionpro Sol. 219.95 0.41 519.30
Subex 8.34 1.46 468.71
R Systems Intl. 37.30 1.22 462.52
Moschip Semicon. 31.15 9.11 409.93
Trigyn Techno. 129.05 -0.85 385.86
> More on Subex Ltd Peer Group

Subex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.17
Banks/FIs 0.57
FIIs 9.80
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.01
Custodians 0.04
Other 30.88
> More on Subex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Subex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.79% -7.26% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.99% -10.75% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.72% 0.61% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.91% -3.49% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.81% -21.33% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -22.92% -17.41% 17.24% 19.01%

Subex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.25
8.54
Week Low/High 8.11
9.00
Month Low/High 8.11
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.70
13.00
All TIME Low/High 4.41
803.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Subex: