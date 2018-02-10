JUST IN
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.

BSE: 530231 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE690D01014
BSE 11:09 | 08 Feb Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.76
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.16
VOLUME 81
52-Week high 12.79
52-Week low 11.06
P/E 106.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 12.76
Buy Qty 919.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd

Subhash Silk Mills (SSML) was incorporated on 6 Nov.'70, and promoted by Dharamlal Mehra and Ved Prakash Mehra of the Mehra group. Other group companies include Subhash Exports, Excellent Holdings, Taranga Holdings, Subhash Knitting, Subhash Trading, etc. SSML is headed by chairman Ved Prakash Mehra and managing director Subhash Mehra. The company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue (premium : ...> More

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 106.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.43 0.42 2.38
Total Income 0.43 0.42 2.38
Total Expenses 0.34 0.28 21.43
Operating Profit 0.09 0.14 -35.71
Net Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Equity Capital 4.05 4.05 -
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Abhishek Corp. 3.44 -4.71 5.51
Amit Intl. 2.90 -4.92 5.50
Seasons Furnish 7.43 4.80 5.49
Subhash Silk 12.76 4.93 5.41
United Leasing 17.85 5.00 5.36
Santowin Corp. 0.53 0.00 5.23
Shri Lakshmi 1.81 -4.74 5.15
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 81.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.42
Indian Public 7.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.30
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.76
12.76
Week Low/High 0.00
12.76
Month Low/High 0.00
12.76
YEAR Low/High 11.06
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
56.00

