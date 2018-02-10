Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 530231
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE690D01014
|BSE 11:09 | 08 Feb
|Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.76
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.16
|VOLUME
|81
|52-Week high
|12.79
|52-Week low
|11.06
|P/E
|106.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|12.76
|Buy Qty
|919.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.
Subhash Silk Mills (SSML) was incorporated on 6 Nov.'70, and promoted by Dharamlal Mehra and Ved Prakash Mehra of the Mehra group. Other group companies include Subhash Exports, Excellent Holdings, Taranga Holdings, Subhash Knitting, Subhash Trading, etc. SSML is headed by chairman Ved Prakash Mehra and managing director Subhash Mehra. The company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue (premium : ...> More
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|106.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.54
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investors Compliance For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017 Along With Limited Review Report
-
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 For September 2017
-
Certificate As Per Regulation 40 Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 For September 2017
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.42
|2.38
|Total Income
|0.43
|0.42
|2.38
|Total Expenses
|0.34
|0.28
|21.43
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.14
|-35.71
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-100
|Equity Capital
|4.05
|4.05
|-
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Abhishek Corp.
|3.44
|-4.71
|5.51
|Amit Intl.
|2.90
|-4.92
|5.50
|Seasons Furnish
|7.43
|4.80
|5.49
|Subhash Silk
|12.76
|4.93
|5.41
|United Leasing
|17.85
|5.00
|5.36
|Santowin Corp.
|0.53
|0.00
|5.23
|Shri Lakshmi
|1.81
|-4.74
|5.15
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.76
|
|12.76
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.76
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.76
|YEAR Low/High
|11.06
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|56.00
