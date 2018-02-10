Subhash Silk Mills Ltd

Subhash Silk Mills (SSML) was incorporated on 6 Nov.'70, and promoted by Dharamlal Mehra and Ved Prakash Mehra of the Mehra group. Other group companies include Subhash Exports, Excellent Holdings, Taranga Holdings, Subhash Knitting, Subhash Trading, etc. SSML is headed by chairman Ved Prakash Mehra and managing director Subhash Mehra. The company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue (premium : ...> More