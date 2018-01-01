JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd.

BSE: 511024 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE033F01012
BSE LIVE 12:50 | 06 Apr Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.76
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.59
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 8.93
52-Week low 8.59
P/E 11.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 8.76
Buy Qty 54.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 8.76
CLOSE 8.59
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 8.93
52-Week low 8.59
P/E 11.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 8.76
Buy Qty 54.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd.

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 1.1 1.1 -
> More on Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd Financials Results

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aarya Global 0.46 -4.17 1.00
VCK Cap. Mkt. 1.10 -0.90 1.00
Prime Inds. 1.25 -3.10 0.99
Subway Fin.&Inv. 8.76 1.98 0.96
F Mec Intl. Fin. 3.05 -69.50 0.95
Speedage Comm. 9.50 -5.00 0.93
Classic Leasing 3.02 4.86 0.91
> More on Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd Peer Group

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.40
> More on Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.35% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.27% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.92% 1.18%
6 Month NA NA 5.31% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 17.00% 16.35%
3 Year NA NA 17.06% 18.62%

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.76
8.76
Week Low/High 0.00
8.76
Month Low/High 0.00
8.76
YEAR Low/High 8.59
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.67
9.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Subway Finance And Investment Company: