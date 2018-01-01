You are here » Home
» Company
» Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd.
|BSE: 511024
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE033F01012
|
BSE
LIVE
12:50 | 06 Apr
|
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.76
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.59
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|8.93
|52-Week low
|8.59
|P/E
|11.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|8.76
|Buy Qty
|54.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|8.76
|CLOSE
|8.59
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|8.93
|52-Week low
|8.59
|P/E
|11.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|8.76
|Buy Qty
|54.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd.
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Financial Results
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - Peer Group
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.35%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.27%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.92%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.31%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.00%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.06%
|18.62%
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.76
|
|8.76
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.76
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.76
|YEAR Low/High
|8.59
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.67
|
|9.00
Quick Links for Subway Finance And Investment Company: