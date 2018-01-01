JUST IN
Sudal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506003 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE618D01015
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 23 Feb 12.00 -0.44
(-3.54%)
OPEN

12.00

 HIGH

12.00

 LOW

12.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sudal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sudal Industries Ltd.

Sudal Industries Ltd

Sudal Industries was incorporated in the year 1979 for the manufacture of aluminium extrusions and aluminium alloys. The company, formerly known as Sudarshan Aluminium Industries, was promoted by S C Chokani in association agreement with Hindustan Aluminium Corporation for providing technical assistance. The Company has already awarded a Licence for the Quality Systems Certification in accordance ...> More

Sudal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sudal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.31 22.82 24.06
Other Income -
Total Income 28.31 22.83 24
Total Expenses 26.95 20.9 28.95
Operating Profit 1.36 1.93 -29.53
Net Profit -2.46 -1.46 -68.49
Equity Capital 7.37 7.37 -
Sudal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cubex Tubings 22.60 -4.84 32.36
Bothra Metals 11.68 -20.00 21.63
Sturdy Inds 0.95 0.00 14.37
Sudal Inds. 12.00 -3.54 8.84
Gujarat Foils 10.00 -0.10 8.20
Synthiko Foils 41.25 1.98 7.18
Galada Power 8.75 4.42 6.55
Sudal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.54
Sudal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month -12.85% NA -1.56% -0.85%
3 Month 37.93% NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month 37.93% NA 5.00% 4.34%
1 Year 56.66% NA 16.65% 16.12%
3 Year 14.29% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Sudal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.00
12.00
Week Low/High 0.00
12.00
Month Low/High 12.00
14.00
YEAR Low/High 7.53
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
59.00

