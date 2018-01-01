Sudal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506003
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE618D01015
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 23 Feb
|12.00
|
-0.44
(-3.54%)
|
OPEN
12.00
|
HIGH
12.00
|
LOW
12.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sudal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.44
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|17.35
|52-Week low
|7.53
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.00
|Sell Qty
|700.00
About Sudal Industries Ltd.
Sudal Industries was incorporated in the year 1979 for the manufacture of aluminium extrusions and aluminium alloys. The company, formerly known as Sudarshan Aluminium Industries, was promoted by S C Chokani in association agreement with Hindustan Aluminium Corporation for providing technical assistance. The Company has already awarded a Licence for the Quality Systems Certification in accordance ...> More
Sudal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.41
Sudal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.31
|22.82
|24.06
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|28.31
|22.83
|24
|Total Expenses
|26.95
|20.9
|28.95
|Operating Profit
|1.36
|1.93
|-29.53
|Net Profit
|-2.46
|-1.46
|-68.49
|Equity Capital
|7.37
|7.37
|-
Sudal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cubex Tubings
|22.60
|-4.84
|32.36
|Bothra Metals
|11.68
|-20.00
|21.63
|Sturdy Inds
|0.95
|0.00
|14.37
|Sudal Inds.
|12.00
|-3.54
|8.84
|Gujarat Foils
|10.00
|-0.10
|8.20
|Synthiko Foils
|41.25
|1.98
|7.18
|Galada Power
|8.75
|4.42
|6.55
Sudal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sudal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-12.85%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|37.93%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|37.93%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|56.66%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|14.29%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Sudal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.00
|
|12.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|12.00
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.53
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|59.00
