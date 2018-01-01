JUST IN
Sudev Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526530 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE670C01018
BSE 10:58 | 26 Oct Sudev Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sudev Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.98
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 9.98
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.98
Sell Qty 199.00
About Sudev Industries Ltd.

Sudev Industries Ltd

Sudev Industries Limited was incorporated on 20th April, 1992 under the leadership of Shri. Rajiv Agarwal, who is the founder of this organization and Late Shri O.P. Agarwal being a co-promoter. The company had setup its manufacturing facilties at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Plastics, lkathene, Natural And Synthetic Rubber Moulded Goods, Foams, etc.i.e. basically to manufacture ru...

Sudev Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sudev Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.06 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 3.5 3.5 -
Sudev Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nouritrans Exim 7.50 4.02 4.57
Amani Trad.& Exp 63.20 0.00 4.42
Gaurav Mercant. 21.05 -4.97 4.21
Sudev Inds. 9.98 -4.95 4.20
Chandrima Mercan 18.90 24.92 4.18
Sarthak Inds. 5.95 4.94 4.15
Gagan Polycot 4.14 -4.83 4.14
Sudev Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.05
Banks/FIs 5.34
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.68
Indian Public 22.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.74
Sudev Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sudev Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.98
9.98
Week Low/High 0.00
9.98
Month Low/High 0.00
9.98
YEAR Low/High 0.00
9.98
All TIME Low/High 3.00
30.00

