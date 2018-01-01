Sudev Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526530
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE670C01018
|BSE 10:58 | 26 Oct
|Sudev Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sudev Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.98
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|9.98
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.98
|Sell Qty
|199.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sudev Industries Ltd.
Sudev Industries Limited was incorporated on 20th April, 1992 under the leadership of Shri. Rajiv Agarwal, who is the founder of this organization and Late Shri O.P. Agarwal being a co-promoter. The company had setup its manufacturing facilties at Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Plastics, lkathene, Natural And Synthetic Rubber Moulded Goods, Foams, etc.i.e. basically to manufacture ru...> More
Sudev Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.91
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On September 30 2017 Along
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On June 30 2017 Along With
-
We Would Like To Inform You That The Board Of Directors Of The Company Has Considered Approved And T
-
-
-
Disclosure Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Sudev Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.5
|3.5
|-
Sudev Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nouritrans Exim
|7.50
|4.02
|4.57
|Amani Trad.& Exp
|63.20
|0.00
|4.42
|Gaurav Mercant.
|21.05
|-4.97
|4.21
|Sudev Inds.
|9.98
|-4.95
|4.20
|Chandrima Mercan
|18.90
|24.92
|4.18
|Sarthak Inds.
|5.95
|4.94
|4.15
|Gagan Polycot
|4.14
|-4.83
|4.14
Sudev Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sudev Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sudev Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.98
|
|9.98
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.98
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.98
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.98
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Sudev Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices