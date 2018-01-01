Suditi Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521113
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUDITIND
|ISIN Code: INE691D01012
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|67.30
|
0.25
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
66.50
|
HIGH
70.35
|
LOW
66.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Suditi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|66.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|67.05
|VOLUME
|773
|52-Week high
|114.90
|52-Week low
|59.20
|P/E
|39.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|113
|Buy Price
|67.30
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|69.95
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Suditi Industries Ltd.
Suditi Industries (SIL), earlier known as Suditi Hosiery Processors, was incorporated as a public limited company in 1990. SIL manufactures 100% cotton knitted fabric and Polar fleece fabric. The company produces processed and finished fabric. SIL has also set up a knitting division with an investment of Rs 31 cr with financial assistance from IDBI. The project commissioning was delayed by six ...> More
Suditi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|113
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|39.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.20
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.62
Announcement
-
Regulation 44 (3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015-Discl
-
Outcome Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) Of Our Company Held On 6Th March 2018 - Compliance O
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
Suditi Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.13
|15.27
|51.47
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Total Income
|23.18
|15.31
|51.4
|Total Expenses
|20.85
|13.55
|53.87
|Operating Profit
|2.33
|1.76
|32.39
|Net Profit
|0.5
|0.36
|38.89
|Equity Capital
|16.76
|16.76
|-
Suditi Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|APM Inds.
|55.70
|-0.71
|120.31
|Suryalak. Cott.
|72.05
|-1.30
|120.11
|Premco Global
|354.70
|0.91
|118.47
|Suditi Inds.
|67.30
|0.37
|112.79
|VTM
|27.40
|-3.69
|110.15
|Aarvee Denims
|44.70
|0.34
|104.87
|Surat Textile
|4.61
|3.13
|102.39
Suditi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Suditi Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.31%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.50%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.40%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|187.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Suditi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|66.50
|
|70.35
|Week Low/High
|66.50
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|66.50
|
|78.00
|YEAR Low/High
|59.20
|
|115.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.01
|
|115.00
