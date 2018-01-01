JUST IN
Suditi Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521113 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUDITIND ISIN Code: INE691D01012
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 67.30 0.25
(0.37%)
OPEN

66.50

 HIGH

70.35

 LOW

66.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suditi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 66.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 67.05
VOLUME 773
52-Week high 114.90
52-Week low 59.20
P/E 39.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 113
Buy Price 67.30
Buy Qty 75.00
Sell Price 69.95
Sell Qty 10.00
About Suditi Industries Ltd.

Suditi Industries Ltd

Suditi Industries (SIL), earlier known as Suditi Hosiery Processors, was incorporated as a public limited company in 1990. SIL manufactures 100% cotton knitted fabric and Polar fleece fabric. The company produces processed and finished fabric. SIL has also set up a knitting division with an investment of Rs 31 cr with financial assistance from IDBI. The project commissioning was delayed by six ...> More

Suditi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   113
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.20
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suditi Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.13 15.27 51.47
Other Income 0.05 0.04 25
Total Income 23.18 15.31 51.4
Total Expenses 20.85 13.55 53.87
Operating Profit 2.33 1.76 32.39
Net Profit 0.5 0.36 38.89
Equity Capital 16.76 16.76 -
Suditi Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
APM Inds. 55.70 -0.71 120.31
Suryalak. Cott. 72.05 -1.30 120.11
Premco Global 354.70 0.91 118.47
Suditi Inds. 67.30 0.37 112.79
VTM 27.40 -3.69 110.15
Aarvee Denims 44.70 0.34 104.87
Surat Textile 4.61 3.13 102.39
Suditi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.86
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.13
Suditi Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.53% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.31% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.50% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.40% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 187.61% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Suditi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 66.50
70.35
Week Low/High 66.50
72.00
Month Low/High 66.50
78.00
YEAR Low/High 59.20
115.00
All TIME Low/High 1.01
115.00

