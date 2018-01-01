You are here » Home
» Company
» Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.
|BSE: 511654
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE309D01011
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 09 Mar
|
14.35
|
-0.75
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
14.35
|
HIGH
14.35
|
LOW
14.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.10
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|18.70
|52-Week low
|7.67
|P/E
|4.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|14.35
|CLOSE
|15.10
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|18.70
|52-Week low
|7.67
|P/E
|4.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8.97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
Incorporated as a public limited company in May '93 in Delhi, Sugal & Damani Finlease was promoted by G N Damani, Sugalchand Jain and Pravin B Chheda. Subsequently, the registered office of the company was shifted to Tamilnadu. The company has a full-fledged branch at Delhi and franchises at Bombay, Banaras and Ludhiana.
As a non-banking financial company, Sugal & Damani offers fund-based finan...> More
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.48
|1.06
|39.62
|Other Income
|0.79
|0.56
|41.07
|Total Income
|2.27
|1.61
|40.99
|Total Expenses
|1.12
|0.85
|31.76
|Operating Profit
|1.15
|0.76
|51.32
|Net Profit
|0.84
|0.45
|86.67
|Equity Capital
|6.25
|6.25
| -
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - Peer Group
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.01%
|NA
|0.50%
|-0.59%
|1 Month
|-10.31%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.56%
|3 Month
|-3.76%
|NA
|2.07%
|1.28%
|6 Month
|41.10%
|NA
|5.46%
|4.65%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.17%
|16.46%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|18.73%
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.35
|
|14.35
|Week Low/High
|14.35
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|14.35
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.67
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|99.00
Quick Links for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers: