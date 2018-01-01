JUST IN
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.

BSE: 511654 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE309D01011
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 09 Mar 14.35 -0.75
(-4.97%)
OPEN

14.35

 HIGH

14.35

 LOW

14.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd.

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in May '93 in Delhi, Sugal & Damani Finlease was promoted by G N Damani, Sugalchand Jain and Pravin B Chheda. Subsequently, the registered office of the company was shifted to Tamilnadu. The company has a full-fledged branch at Delhi and franchises at Bombay, Banaras and Ludhiana. As a non-banking financial company, Sugal & Damani offers fund-based finan...> More

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.48 1.06 39.62
Other Income 0.79 0.56 41.07
Total Income 2.27 1.61 40.99
Total Expenses 1.12 0.85 31.76
Operating Profit 1.15 0.76 51.32
Net Profit 0.84 0.45 86.67
Equity Capital 6.25 6.25 -
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Blueblood Ventu 30.50 -3.17 9.15
Vantage Corp. 16.60 -1.19 9.15
Kapashi Commerc. 91.40 1.95 9.14
Sugal & Damani 14.35 -4.97 8.97
Dhanlaxmi Cotex 18.00 4.96 8.77
Paragon Finance 20.60 -6.36 8.76
Surya India 12.50 25.00 8.74
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.26
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.01% NA 0.50% -0.59%
1 Month -10.31% NA -1.12% -0.56%
3 Month -3.76% NA 2.07% 1.28%
6 Month 41.10% NA 5.46% 4.65%
1 Year NA NA 17.17% 16.46%
3 Year NA NA 17.23% 18.73%

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.35
14.35
Week Low/High 14.35
16.00
Month Low/High 14.35
18.00
YEAR Low/High 7.67
19.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
99.00

