Sujana Universal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 517224
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SUJANAUNI
|ISIN Code: INE216G01011
|
BSE
15:48 | 12 Mar
|
0.77
|
-0.04
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
0.80
|
HIGH
0.80
|
LOW
0.77
|
NSE
LIVE
15:25 | 12 Mar
|
0.75
|
0.05
(7.14%)
|
OPEN
0.75
|
HIGH
0.75
|
LOW
0.70
About Sujana Universal Industries Ltd.
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd
Incorporated in August, 1986 under the name Sujana Domestic Appliances Ltd. and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in Jan.'87. This company was formed with an object to Manufacture fans, washing machines and other domestic appliances. The Company was promoted by Y Jithin Kumar and V. Satyanarayana Choudhary. The name of the Company was changed to Sujana Industries, Ltd. In Oct.'9...> More
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|592.65
|-100
|Other Income
|0.96
|6.53
|-85.3
|Total Income
|0.97
|599.18
|-99.84
|Total Expenses
|6.69
|593.25
|-98.87
|Operating Profit
|-5.72
|5.93
|-196.46
|Net Profit
|-60.14
|-43.25
|-39.05
|Equity Capital
|168.84
|168.84
| -
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.47%
|-16.67%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.79%
|-21.05%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.49%
|-16.67%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.00%
|-25.00%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-45.77%
|-46.43%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-61.31%
|-65.12%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.77
|
|0.80
|Week Low/High
|0.77
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.77
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.77
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|100.00
Quick Links for Sujana Universal Industries: