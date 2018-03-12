JUST IN
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 517224 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SUJANAUNI ISIN Code: INE216G01011
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 0.77 -0.04
(-4.94%)
OPEN

0.80

 HIGH

0.80

 LOW

0.77
NSE LIVE 15:25 | 12 Mar 0.75 0.05
(7.14%)
OPEN

0.75

 HIGH

0.75

 LOW

0.70
About Sujana Universal Industries Ltd.

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd

Incorporated in August, 1986 under the name Sujana Domestic Appliances Ltd. and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in Jan.'87. This company was formed with an object to Manufacture fans, washing machines and other domestic appliances. The Company was promoted by Y Jithin Kumar and V. Satyanarayana Choudhary. The name of the Company was changed to Sujana Industries, Ltd. In Oct.'9...> More

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 592.65 -100
Other Income 0.96 6.53 -85.3
Total Income 0.97 599.18 -99.84
Total Expenses 6.69 593.25 -98.87
Operating Profit -5.72 5.93 -196.46
Net Profit -60.14 -43.25 -39.05
Equity Capital 168.84 168.84 -
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Value Industries 4.93 -2.38 19.32
Circuit Systems 13.90 -6.14 19.28
Khaitan Elect. 13.00 -1.52 14.95
Sujana Univ. Ind 0.77 -4.94 13.00
Gorani Inds. 23.10 0.00 12.57
Gujarat Poly 13.50 -4.93 11.54
Thakral Services 9.63 4.90 11.30
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.96
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.47% -16.67% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.79% -21.05% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.49% -16.67% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.00% -25.00% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -45.77% -46.43% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -61.31% -65.12% 17.24% 19.02%

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.77
0.80
Week Low/High 0.77
1.00
Month Low/High 0.77
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.77
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.48
100.00

