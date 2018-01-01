Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Established as a private limited company in 1943, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals (SSCL) went public in 1944. It was originally promoted by B K Sardana, et al, to set up a maize starch manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 5 tpd at Phagwara, Punjab. Its capacity was expanded to 35 tpd by 1960. SSCL commissioned a 100% indigenous liquid glucose plant in 1967 and added a dextrose monohydrate ...> More