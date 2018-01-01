JUST IN
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 524542 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE450E01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 453.05 -7.05
(-1.53%)
OPEN

462.50

 HIGH

471.00

 LOW

446.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd

Established as a private limited company in 1943, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals (SSCL) went public in 1944. It was originally promoted by B K Sardana, et al, to set up a maize starch manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 5 tpd at Phagwara, Punjab. Its capacity was expanded to 35 tpd by 1960. SSCL commissioned a 100% indigenous liquid glucose plant in 1967 and added a dextrose monohydrate

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   334
EPS - TTM () [*S] 28.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 328.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 191.19 171.35 11.58
Other Income 0.33 0.81 -59.26
Total Income 191.52 172.16 11.25
Total Expenses 171.55 160.33 7
Operating Profit 19.97 11.83 68.81
Net Profit 8.4 4.05 107.41
Equity Capital 7.38 7.38 -
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vimta Labs 199.45 2.62 440.78
JK Agri Genetics 1204.95 1.96 433.78
Riddhi Siddhi Gl 604.95 -1.16 431.93
Sukhjit Starch 453.05 -1.53 334.35
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 302.72
Karuturi Global 2.02 4.66 302.50
Cupid 269.25 -1.66 299.41
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.50
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.67
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.60% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 13.30% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 57.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 71.67% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 446.65
471.00
Week Low/High 446.65
514.00
Month Low/High 446.65
560.00
YEAR Low/High 276.50
578.00
All TIME Low/High 16.83
578.00

