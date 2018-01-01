You are here » Home
» Company
» Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 524542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE450E01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
453.05
|
-7.05
(-1.53%)
|
OPEN
462.50
|
HIGH
471.00
|
LOW
446.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|462.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.10
|VOLUME
|4144
|52-Week high
|577.50
|52-Week low
|276.50
|P/E
|15.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|334
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|334
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|462.50
|CLOSE
|460.10
|VOLUME
|4144
|52-Week high
|577.50
|52-Week low
|276.50
|P/E
|15.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|334
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|334.35
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd
Established as a private limited company in 1943, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals (SSCL) went public in 1944. It was originally promoted by B K Sardana, et al, to set up a maize starch manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 5 tpd at Phagwara, Punjab. Its capacity was expanded to 35 tpd by 1960. SSCL commissioned a 100% indigenous liquid glucose plant in 1967 and added a dextrose monohydrate ...> More
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|191.19
|171.35
|11.58
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.81
|-59.26
|Total Income
|191.52
|172.16
|11.25
|Total Expenses
|171.55
|160.33
|7
|Operating Profit
|19.97
|11.83
|68.81
|Net Profit
|8.4
|4.05
|107.41
|Equity Capital
|7.38
|7.38
| -
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.60%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|13.30%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|57.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|71.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|446.65
|
|471.00
|Week Low/High
|446.65
|
|514.00
|Month Low/High
|446.65
|
|560.00
|YEAR Low/High
|276.50
|
|578.00
|All TIME Low/High
|16.83
|
|578.00
Quick Links for Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals: