Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.

BSE: 508969 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE673M01029
BSE LIVE 12:36 | 08 Mar 9.84 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.84

 HIGH

9.84

 LOW

9.84
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd

Sulabh Engineers & Services was incorporated in the year 1983. The company is a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company is engaged in the investment of unquoted equity shares. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   99
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 246.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jun 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.22 -27.27
Other Income -
Total Income 0.16 0.22 -27.27
Total Expenses 0.05 0.04 25
Operating Profit 0.11 0.18 -38.89
Net Profit 0.08 0.13 -38.46
Equity Capital 10.05 10.05 -
> More on Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Financials Results

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BNK Capital 101.25 2.27 101.25
Master Trust 91.80 0.00 99.88
Srestha Finvest 13.24 0.30 99.30
Sulabh Engineers 9.84 0.00 98.89
Ausom Enter. 72.50 10.10 98.74
Williamson Magor 90.00 -3.23 98.64
Arnold Holdings 6.26 -3.54 94.15
> More on Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Peer Group

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.97
> More on Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.27% -0.83%
1 Month -2.77% NA -1.35% -0.80%
3 Month -60.00% NA 1.83% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.22% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.90% 16.18%
3 Year NA NA 16.96% 18.44%

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.84
9.84
Week Low/High 9.84
10.00
Month Low/High 9.84
10.00
YEAR Low/High 9.84
90.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
285.00

