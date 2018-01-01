You are here » Home
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.
|BSE: 508969
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE673M01029
|
BSE
LIVE
12:36 | 08 Mar
|
9.84
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
9.84
|
HIGH
9.84
|
LOW
9.84
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.84
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.84
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|90.00
|52-Week low
|9.84
|P/E
|246.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|99
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.84
|Sell Qty
|25189.00
|OPEN
|9.84
|CLOSE
|9.84
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|90.00
|52-Week low
|9.84
|P/E
|246.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|99
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.84
|Sell Qty
|25189.00
About Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd.
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
Sulabh Engineers & Services was incorporated in the year 1983. The company is a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company is engaged in the investment of unquoted equity shares. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - Financial Results
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - Peer Group
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-2.77%
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-60.00%
|NA
|1.83%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.22%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.90%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.96%
|18.44%
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.84
|
|9.84
|Week Low/High
|9.84
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|9.84
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.84
|
|90.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|285.00
