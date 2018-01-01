JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.

BSE: 530419 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE886B01012
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 49.05 0.65
(1.34%)
OPEN

49.80

 HIGH

50.60

 LOW

49.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 49.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.40
VOLUME 15247
52-Week high 58.30
52-Week low 13.20
P/E 6.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39
Buy Price 49.05
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 49.80
CLOSE 48.40
VOLUME 15247
52-Week high 58.30
52-Week low 13.20
P/E 6.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39
Buy Price 49.05
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd

Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited is a front ranking financial services Company incorporated in the year 1989. Since inception our journey has been extremely focused and demanding. The Company offers a wide bouquet of services ranging from Corporate Finance, Equities, Commodities, Insurance, Wealth Advisory, Portfolio Management, Personal Finance, Currency Futures, Investment Banking and Institution...> More

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 45.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.42 2.33 132.62
Other Income 0.15 0.35 -57.14
Total Income 5.57 2.69 107.06
Total Expenses 3.67 2.15 70.7
Operating Profit 1.9 0.54 251.85
Net Profit 1.61 0.47 242.55
Equity Capital 7.98 7.98 -
> More on Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Financials Results

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Wall Street Fin. 35.50 2.16 41.07
Kothari Wrld Fin 54.50 -0.91 40.55
Sujala Trading & 69.30 5.00 39.64
Sumedha Fiscal 49.05 1.34 39.14
Neil Industries 20.00 0.00 39.10
Keynote Corp. 54.80 6.72 38.47
Stampade Cap-DVR 6.70 4.85 38.39
> More on Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Peer Group

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.57
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.34
> More on Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.01% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.90% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 20.81% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 46.42% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 222.70% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 240.86% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.00
50.60
Week Low/High 46.00
54.00
Month Low/High 46.00
58.00
YEAR Low/High 13.20
58.00
All TIME Low/High 1.36
58.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sumedha Fiscal Services: