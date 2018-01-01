You are here » Home
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530419
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE886B01012
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
49.05
|
0.65
(1.34%)
|
OPEN
49.80
|
HIGH
50.60
|
LOW
49.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|49.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.40
|VOLUME
|15247
|52-Week high
|58.30
|52-Week low
|13.20
|P/E
|6.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|49.05
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|49.80
|CLOSE
|48.40
|VOLUME
|15247
|52-Week high
|58.30
|52-Week low
|13.20
|P/E
|6.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|49.05
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39.14
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited is a front ranking financial services Company incorporated in the year 1989. Since inception our journey has been extremely focused and demanding. The Company offers a wide bouquet of services ranging from Corporate Finance, Equities, Commodities, Insurance, Wealth Advisory, Portfolio Management, Personal Finance, Currency Futures, Investment Banking and Institution...> More
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.42
|2.33
|132.62
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.35
|-57.14
|Total Income
|5.57
|2.69
|107.06
|Total Expenses
|3.67
|2.15
|70.7
|Operating Profit
|1.9
|0.54
|251.85
|Net Profit
|1.61
|0.47
|242.55
|Equity Capital
|7.98
|7.98
| -
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - Peer Group
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.01%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.90%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|20.81%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|46.42%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|222.70%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|240.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.00
|
|50.60
|Week Low/High
|46.00
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|46.00
|
|58.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.20
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.36
|
|58.00
Quick Links for Sumedha Fiscal Services: