Sumeet Industries Ltd

Sumeet Industries Ltd. formerly known as Sumeet Synthetics (SSL) was incorporated on 1 Aug.'88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 1 Feb.'92. Shankarlal Somani is the chairman and Rajkumar Somani is the managing director. The company is into textiles and its products are polypropylene filament yarn grey cloth etc. Its plant in the Surat district of Gujar...> More