Sumeet Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514211
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUMEETINDS
|ISIN Code: INE235C01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|23.95
|
0.20
(0.84%)
|
OPEN
24.25
|
HIGH
24.35
|
LOW
23.85
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|24.00
|
0.25
(1.05%)
|
OPEN
24.15
|
HIGH
24.40
|
LOW
23.95
|OPEN
|24.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|93428
|52-Week high
|41.73
|52-Week low
|23.45
|P/E
|5.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|199
|Buy Price
|23.95
|Buy Qty
|2000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|24.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|394083
|52-Week high
|41.75
|52-Week low
|21.85
|P/E
|5.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|199
|Buy Price
|23.95
|Buy Qty
|8433.00
|Sell Price
|24.00
|Sell Qty
|671.00
|OPEN
|24.25
|CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|93428
|52-Week high
|41.73
|52-Week low
|23.45
|P/E
|5.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|199
|Buy Price
|23.95
|Buy Qty
|2000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|24.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|394083
|52-Week high
|41.75
|52-Week low
|21.85
|P/E
|5.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|198.57
|Buy Price
|23.95
|Buy Qty
|8433.00
|Sell Price
|24.00
|Sell Qty
|671.00
About Sumeet Industries Ltd.
Sumeet Industries Ltd. formerly known as Sumeet Synthetics (SSL) was incorporated on 1 Aug.'88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 1 Feb.'92. Shankarlal Somani is the chairman and Rajkumar Somani is the managing director. The company is into textiles and its products are polypropylene filament yarn grey cloth etc. Its plant in the Surat district of Gujar...> More
Sumeet Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|199
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.54
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.28
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|4.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|43.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.56
Sumeet Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|310.25
|341.13
|-9.05
|Other Income
|0.24
|1.07
|-77.57
|Total Income
|310.49
|342.2
|-9.27
|Total Expenses
|279.61
|312.72
|-10.59
|Operating Profit
|30.87
|29.48
|4.72
|Net Profit
|10.62
|10.52
|0.95
|Equity Capital
|58.04
|58.04
|-
Sumeet Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cantabil Retail
|125.45
|0.56
|204.86
|Indian Acrylics
|14.85
|-0.67
|200.95
|Super Sales Ind.
|648.00
|-1.07
|198.94
|Sumeet Inds.
|23.95
|0.84
|198.57
|T T
|91.30
|4.40
|196.30
|Integra Engg.
|55.65
|2.96
|190.32
|Polygenta Tech.
|12.02
|0.00
|187.76
Sumeet Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sumeet Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.88%
|-4.00%
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|-11.62%
|-7.87%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.32%
|-16.38%
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|-20.48%
|-19.73%
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|-20.62%
|-21.54%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|88.88%
|83.21%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sumeet Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.85
|
|24.35
|Week Low/High
|23.60
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|23.60
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.45
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.07
|
|46.00
Quick Links for Sumeet Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices