Sumeet Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514211 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUMEETINDS ISIN Code: INE235C01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 23.95 0.20
(0.84%)
OPEN

24.25

 HIGH

24.35

 LOW

23.85
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 24.00 0.25
(1.05%)
OPEN

24.15

 HIGH

24.40

 LOW

23.95
About Sumeet Industries Ltd.

Sumeet Industries Ltd

Sumeet Industries Ltd. formerly known as Sumeet Synthetics (SSL) was incorporated on 1 Aug.'88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 1 Feb.'92. Shankarlal Somani is the chairman and Rajkumar Somani is the managing director. The company is into textiles and its products are polypropylene filament yarn grey cloth etc. Its plant in the Surat district of Gujar...> More

Sumeet Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   199
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   4.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sumeet Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 310.25 341.13 -9.05
Other Income 0.24 1.07 -77.57
Total Income 310.49 342.2 -9.27
Total Expenses 279.61 312.72 -10.59
Operating Profit 30.87 29.48 4.72
Net Profit 10.62 10.52 0.95
Equity Capital 58.04 58.04 -
Sumeet Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cantabil Retail 125.45 0.56 204.86
Indian Acrylics 14.85 -0.67 200.95
Super Sales Ind. 648.00 -1.07 198.94
Sumeet Inds. 23.95 0.84 198.57
T T 91.30 4.40 196.30
Integra Engg. 55.65 2.96 190.32
Polygenta Tech. 12.02 0.00 187.76
Sumeet Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.28
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.51
Sumeet Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.88% -4.00% 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month -11.62% -7.87% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.32% -16.38% 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month -20.48% -19.73% 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year -20.62% -21.54% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 88.88% 83.21% 17.24% 19.01%

Sumeet Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.85
24.35
Week Low/High 23.60
27.00
Month Low/High 23.60
28.00
YEAR Low/High 23.45
42.00
All TIME Low/High 1.07
46.00

