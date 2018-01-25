Sumeru Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530445
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE764B01029
|BSE 10:36 | 21 Feb
|1.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.20
|
HIGH
1.20
|
LOW
1.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sumeru Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.20
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|1.04
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.19
|Sell Qty
|400.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sumeru Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1994,Sumeru Industries Ltd provides management consultancy services to infrastructure and cement sector in India. It also provides services for various industrial projects and investment and trading services. The company focuses on the Salt Pan project in the Kutchh district of Gujarat....> More
Sumeru Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATION 2015 FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH S
-
Compliance Certificate For Half Financial Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
Sumeru Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.94
|-
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Total Income
|0.06
|2
|-97
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|1.98
|-95.96
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|0.02
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-
|Equity Capital
|7.2
|7.2
|-
Sumeru Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Globe Commercial
|30.10
|-4.75
|9.03
|Sirohia & Sons
|8.68
|3.46
|8.91
|Mitshi India
|9.93
|-4.98
|8.74
|Sumeru Inds
|1.20
|0.00
|8.64
|Bangalore Fort
|17.55
|-1.40
|8.42
|Tavernier Res.
|13.40
|4.44
|8.01
|RoseLabs Ltd
|7.70
|4.90
|7.70
Sumeru Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sumeru Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sumeru Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.20
|
|1.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.20
|Month Low/High
|1.20
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.04
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|9.00
Quick Links for Sumeru Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices