Sumeru Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530445 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE764B01029
BSE 10:36 | 21 Feb 1.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.20

 HIGH

1.20

 LOW

1.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sumeru Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.20
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 1.04
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.19
Sell Qty 400.00
About Sumeru Industries Ltd.

Sumeru Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1994,Sumeru Industries Ltd provides management consultancy services to infrastructure and cement sector in India. It also provides services for various industrial projects and investment and trading services. The company focuses on the Salt Pan project in the Kutchh district of Gujarat....> More

Sumeru Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sumeru Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.94 -
Other Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Income 0.06 2 -97
Total Expenses 0.08 1.98 -95.96
Operating Profit -0.02 0.02 -200
Net Profit -0.04 -
Equity Capital 7.2 7.2 -
Sumeru Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Globe Commercial 30.10 -4.75 9.03
Sirohia & Sons 8.68 3.46 8.91
Mitshi India 9.93 -4.98 8.74
Sumeru Inds 1.20 0.00 8.64
Bangalore Fort 17.55 -1.40 8.42
Tavernier Res. 13.40 4.44 8.01
RoseLabs Ltd 7.70 4.90 7.70
Sumeru Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.93
Sumeru Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sumeru Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.20
1.20
Week Low/High 0.00
1.20
Month Low/High 1.20
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.04
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
9.00

