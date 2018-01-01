Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532070
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE311N01016
|BSE 14:55 | 12 Mar
|29.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
29.00
|
HIGH
29.00
|
LOW
28.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.00
|VOLUME
|17520
|52-Week high
|50.15
|52-Week low
|28.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|28.65
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|29.05
|Sell Qty
|850.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.62
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017 Along With Limite
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017 Along With
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.68
|0.5
|36
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.68
|0.5
|36
|Total Expenses
|0.63
|0.49
|28.57
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Equity Capital
|5.44
|5.44
|-
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Rajeshw. Pap
|15.75
|5.00
|19.61
|Sirpur Paper
|10.64
|4.93
|18.08
|Sr.Sakthi Paper
|9.80
|-4.30
|16.11
|Sumuka Agro
|29.00
|0.00
|15.78
|Sh. Bhawani Pap.
|4.40
|0.00
|15.33
|Sangal Papers
|113.50
|-4.42
|14.87
|Cosboard Inds.
|31.20
|-6.31
|13.38
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.17%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.69%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-31.12%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-41.71%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-81.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.85
|
|29.00
|Week Low/High
|28.40
|
|29.00
|Month Low/High
|28.40
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.40
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.00
|
|182.00
