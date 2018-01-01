JUST IN
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532070 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE311N01016
OPEN 29.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 29.00
VOLUME 17520
52-Week high 50.15
52-Week low 28.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 28.65
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 29.05
Sell Qty 850.00
About Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.68 0.5 36
Other Income -
Total Income 0.68 0.5 36
Total Expenses 0.63 0.49 28.57
Operating Profit 0.05 0.01 400
Net Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Equity Capital 5.44 5.44 -
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Rajeshw. Pap 15.75 5.00 19.61
Sirpur Paper 10.64 4.93 18.08
Sr.Sakthi Paper 9.80 -4.30 16.11
Sumuka Agro 29.00 0.00 15.78
Sh. Bhawani Pap. 4.40 0.00 15.33
Sangal Papers 113.50 -4.42 14.87
Cosboard Inds. 31.20 -6.31 13.38
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.46
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.17% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.69% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.15% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -31.12% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -41.71% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -81.80% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.85
29.00
Week Low/High 28.40
29.00
Month Low/High 28.40
30.00
YEAR Low/High 28.40
50.00
All TIME Low/High 12.00
182.00

