About Sun Source (India) Ltd.
The Ahmedabad-based Sun Source (India) was promoted by R S Patel, et al, in 1992. The company went into public issue on February,1994 to set up its project for the exclusive marketing of solar photovolataic power plants and wind energy generator systems. It entered into collaborations with Sun Energy Development International, US, for SPV power plants, and with Cannon Engineering for WEG syste...> More
Sun Source (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
Sun Source (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.1
|-40
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.1
|40
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.1
|40
|Equity Capital
|14.39
|14.39
|-
Sun Source (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Emergent Energy
|127.40
|0.00
|58.22
|Karma Ener.
|32.10
|-2.13
|37.14
|Surya Chak.Pow.
|0.94
|4.44
|14.07
|Sun Source (I)
|4.67
|0.00
|6.72
|Kintech Renew.
|65.95
|4.93
|6.60
|SRM Ener
|4.28
|0.00
|3.88
|Gita Renewable
|7.50
|0.00
|3.08
Sun Source (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sun Source (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|36.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|12.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sun Source (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.67
|
|4.67
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.67
|Month Low/High
|4.67
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.84
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|65.00
