JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sun Source (India) Ltd

Sun Source (India) Ltd.

BSE: 517403 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE320F01013
BSE 11:55 | 21 Feb 4.67 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.67

 HIGH

4.67

 LOW

4.67
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sun Source (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.67
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.67
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.67
52-Week low 1.84
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.67
Sell Qty 275.00
OPEN 4.67
CLOSE 4.67
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.67
52-Week low 1.84
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.67
Sell Qty 275.00

About Sun Source (India) Ltd.

Sun Source (India) Ltd

The Ahmedabad-based Sun Source (India) was promoted by R S Patel, et al, in 1992. The company went into public issue on February,1994 to set up its project for the exclusive marketing of solar photovolataic power plants and wind energy generator systems. It entered into collaborations with Sun Energy Development International, US, for SPV power plants, and with Cannon Engineering for WEG syste...> More

Sun Source (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sun Source (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.1 -40
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.1 40
Net Profit -0.06 -0.1 40
Equity Capital 14.39 14.39 -
> More on Sun Source (India) Ltd Financials Results

Sun Source (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Emergent Energy 127.40 0.00 58.22
Karma Ener. 32.10 -2.13 37.14
Surya Chak.Pow. 0.94 4.44 14.07
Sun Source (I) 4.67 0.00 6.72
Kintech Renew. 65.95 4.93 6.60
SRM Ener 4.28 0.00 3.88
Gita Renewable 7.50 0.00 3.08
> More on Sun Source (India) Ltd Peer Group

Sun Source (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.97
> More on Sun Source (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sun Source (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 36.15% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 12.26% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sun Source (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.67
4.67
Week Low/High 0.00
4.67
Month Low/High 4.67
5.00
YEAR Low/High 1.84
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
65.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sun Source (India):