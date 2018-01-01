Sun Source (India) Ltd

The Ahmedabad-based Sun Source (India) was promoted by R S Patel, et al, in 1992. The company went into public issue on February,1994 to set up its project for the exclusive marketing of solar photovolataic power plants and wind energy generator systems. It entered into collaborations with Sun Energy Development International, US, for SPV power plants, and with Cannon Engineering for WEG syste...> More