Sun Techno Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 531752
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE703D01023
|
BSE
14:19 | 01 Aug
|
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|10001
|52-Week high
|0.23
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.19
|Buy Qty
|1999.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sun Techno Overseas Ltd.
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd. invests and trades in shares and securities. It trades in commodities, including agro based and precious metals, and other goods in present and future markets. The company also provides stock broking and consulting services. In addition, it generates, trades, and sells wind power.
The company was formerly known as Wellworth Overseas Limited and changed its name to Sun ...> More
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-20.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sun Techno Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|19.00
