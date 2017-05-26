JUST IN
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd.

BSE: 530763 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE476D01026
BSE 15:51 | 20 Aug Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.45
VOLUME 83969
52-Week high 18.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.50
Sell Qty 232012.00
About Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd.

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 0.4 -65
Other Income -
Total Income 0.14 0.4 -65
Total Expenses 0.14 0.41 -65.85
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 6.01 6.01 -
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ladderup Finance 34.00 -2.86 43.69
DB Intl.Stock 8.67 -1.92 30.34
Integ. Fin. Serv 39.85 -4.89 23.91
Sunbright Stock 18.50 -4.88 22.24
Ajcon Global 34.05 -4.89 20.84
Mefcom Capital 18.60 -4.86 17.00
Cil Securities 26.90 4.87 13.45
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.04
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.50
18.50
Week Low/High 0.00
18.50
Month Low/High 0.00
18.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
18.50
All TIME Low/High 1.55
22.00

