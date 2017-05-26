You are here » Home
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd.
|BSE: 530763
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE476D01026
|
BSE
15:51 | 20 Aug
|
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.45
|VOLUME
|83969
|52-Week high
|18.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.50
|Sell Qty
|232012.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd.
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - Financial Results
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - Peer Group
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.50
|
|18.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.50
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|22.00
Quick Links for Sunbright Stock Broking: