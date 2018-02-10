JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Suncity Synthetics Ltd

Suncity Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 530795 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE584D01019
BSE 11:33 | 07 Mar 5.16 -0.27
(-4.97%)
OPEN

5.16

 HIGH

5.16

 LOW

5.16
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Suncity Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.43
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 14.33
52-Week low 5.16
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.16
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.16
CLOSE 5.43
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 14.33
52-Week low 5.16
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.16
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Suncity Synthetics Ltd.

Suncity Synthetics Ltd

Suncity Synthetics Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of nylon and polyester granules in India. The company is based in Jodhpur, India....> More

Suncity Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Suncity Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.82 9.53 13.54
Other Income 0.1 0.05 100
Total Income 10.92 9.57 14.11
Total Expenses 11.38 8.56 32.94
Operating Profit -0.46 1.01 -145.54
Net Profit -1.2 0.16 -850
Equity Capital 4.95 4.95 -
> More on Suncity Synthetics Ltd Financials Results

Suncity Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indus Fila 1.27 -4.51 2.63
Eureka Inds. 3.00 3.45 2.62
VTX Indust. 1.43 4.38 2.60
Suncity Synth. 5.16 -4.97 2.55
GSL Nova Petro. 0.91 -4.21 2.46
Sheshadri Indus. 4.91 -4.84 2.44
Jaihind Synth 2.82 -2.76 2.41
> More on Suncity Synthetics Ltd Peer Group

Suncity Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.02
Indian Public 32.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.13
> More on Suncity Synthetics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Suncity Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Suncity Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.16
5.16
Week Low/High 5.16
5.00
Month Low/High 5.16
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.16
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
17.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Suncity Synthetics: