Suncity Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 530795
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE584D01019
|BSE 11:33 | 07 Mar
|5.16
|
-0.27
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
5.16
|
HIGH
5.16
|
LOW
5.16
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Suncity Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.43
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|14.33
|52-Week low
|5.16
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.16
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Suncity Synthetics Ltd.
Suncity Synthetics Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of nylon and polyester granules in India. The company is based in Jodhpur, India....> More
Suncity Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.34
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
Certificate From The Practicing Company Secretary For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Suncity Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.82
|9.53
|13.54
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.05
|100
|Total Income
|10.92
|9.57
|14.11
|Total Expenses
|11.38
|8.56
|32.94
|Operating Profit
|-0.46
|1.01
|-145.54
|Net Profit
|-1.2
|0.16
|-850
|Equity Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|-
Suncity Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indus Fila
|1.27
|-4.51
|2.63
|Eureka Inds.
|3.00
|3.45
|2.62
|VTX Indust.
|1.43
|4.38
|2.60
|Suncity Synth.
|5.16
|-4.97
|2.55
|GSL Nova Petro.
|0.91
|-4.21
|2.46
|Sheshadri Indus.
|4.91
|-4.84
|2.44
|Jaihind Synth
|2.82
|-2.76
|2.41
Suncity Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Suncity Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Suncity Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.16
|
|5.16
|Week Low/High
|5.16
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|5.16
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.16
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|17.00
Quick Links for Suncity Synthetics:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices