Sundaram Clayton Ltd.

BSE: 520056 Sector: Auto
NSE: SUNCLAYLTD ISIN Code: INE105A01035
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4728.05 -54.85
(-1.15%)
OPEN

4724.30

 HIGH

4800.80

 LOW

4588.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 4799.95 40.00
(0.84%)
OPEN

4873.00

 HIGH

4873.00

 LOW

4710.00
OPEN 4724.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4782.90
VOLUME 62
52-Week high 6195.00
52-Week low 3250.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9,570
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sundaram Clayton Ltd.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Sundaram Clayton (SCL), jointly promoted by T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons and Clayton Dewandre Holdings (CDH), UK is engaged in the manufacture of air brakes actuation systems, which finds applications in automotive, non-automotive and industrial segments. It enjoys a virtual monopoly with over 90% market share in this particular product. SCL is not only prominent in the HCV segment but is also a su...

Sundaram Clayton Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,570
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   330.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.66
Book Value / Share () [*S] 291.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 16.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sundaram Clayton Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 404.53 337.59 19.83
Other Income 54.71 39.03 40.17
Total Income 459.24 376.62 21.94
Total Expenses 430.44 300.24 43.37
Operating Profit 28.8 76.38 -62.29
Net Profit 0.97 47.93 -97.98
Equity Capital 10.12 10.12 -
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
WABCO India 7655.35 -0.47 14514.54
Amara Raja Batt. 812.95 2.45 13885.19
Minda Inds. 1128.85 -0.96 9787.13
Sundaram Clayton 4728.05 -1.15 9569.57
SKF India 1728.95 -1.09 8876.43
Schaeffler India 5292.00 -0.69 8795.30
Timken India 745.90 -2.36 5072.12
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.46
Insurance 2.79
Mutual Funds 12.54
Indian Public 8.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.09
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.95% -0.10% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.86% -4.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.26% -7.51% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.08% 5.43% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 42.65% 44.40% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 161.87% 167.11% 17.24% 19.02%

Sundaram Clayton Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4588.00
4800.80
Week Low/High 4585.00
5203.00
Month Low/High 4585.00
5233.00
YEAR Low/High 3250.00
6195.00
All TIME Low/High 6.25
6195.00

