Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Sundaram Clayton (SCL), jointly promoted by T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons and Clayton Dewandre Holdings (CDH), UK is engaged in the manufacture of air brakes actuation systems, which finds applications in automotive, non-automotive and industrial segments. It enjoys a virtual monopoly with over 90% market share in this particular product. SCL is not only prominent in the HCV segment but is also a su...> More