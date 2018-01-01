Sundaram Clayton Ltd.
|BSE: 520056
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: SUNCLAYLTD
|ISIN Code: INE105A01035
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4728.05
|
-54.85
(-1.15%)
|
OPEN
4724.30
|
HIGH
4800.80
|
LOW
4588.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|4799.95
|
40.00
(0.84%)
|
OPEN
4873.00
|
HIGH
4873.00
|
LOW
4710.00
|OPEN
|4724.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4782.90
|VOLUME
|62
|52-Week high
|6195.00
|52-Week low
|3250.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9,570
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4873.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4759.95
|VOLUME
|1509
|52-Week high
|6299.90
|52-Week low
|3226.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9,570
|Buy Price
|4775.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|4844.95
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Sundaram Clayton Ltd.
Sundaram Clayton (SCL), jointly promoted by T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons and Clayton Dewandre Holdings (CDH), UK is engaged in the manufacture of air brakes actuation systems, which finds applications in automotive, non-automotive and industrial segments. It enjoys a virtual monopoly with over 90% market share in this particular product. SCL is not only prominent in the HCV segment but is also a su...> More
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9,570
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|330.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Mar 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.66
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|291.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|16.20
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Sundaram Clayton Limited - Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
-
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|404.53
|337.59
|19.83
|Other Income
|54.71
|39.03
|40.17
|Total Income
|459.24
|376.62
|21.94
|Total Expenses
|430.44
|300.24
|43.37
|Operating Profit
|28.8
|76.38
|-62.29
|Net Profit
|0.97
|47.93
|-97.98
|Equity Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|-
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|WABCO India
|7655.35
|-0.47
|14514.54
|Amara Raja Batt.
|812.95
|2.45
|13885.19
|Minda Inds.
|1128.85
|-0.96
|9787.13
|Sundaram Clayton
|4728.05
|-1.15
|9569.57
|SKF India
|1728.95
|-1.09
|8876.43
|Schaeffler India
|5292.00
|-0.69
|8795.30
|Timken India
|745.90
|-2.36
|5072.12
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|-0.10%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.86%
|-4.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.26%
|-7.51%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.08%
|5.43%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|42.65%
|44.40%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|161.87%
|167.11%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sundaram Clayton Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4588.00
|
|4800.80
|Week Low/High
|4585.00
|
|5203.00
|Month Low/High
|4585.00
|
|5233.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3250.00
|
|6195.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.25
|
|6195.00
