Sunday Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 530425
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE427H01012
|BSE 13:05 | 31 Aug
|Sunday Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sunday Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.95
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|3.09
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.09
|Sell Qty
|4989.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sunday Exports Ltd.
Sunday Exports Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and trading textile yarns in India. The company primarily offers pleating and embossed fabrics. It also involves in dyeing and printing, and woven fabric and job work of fabrics. The company is based in Surat, India. Sunday Exports was incorporated in the year 1994. The company exports polyester garments and apparels as well as scarves...> More
Sunday Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Sunday Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2013
|Dec 2012
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.69
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.69
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.66
|-98.48
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.03
|-133.33
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|0.02
|-200
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Sunday Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|United Textiles
|6.17
|4.93
|1.85
|Gupta Synthetics
|2.36
|-4.84
|1.73
|Anshu's Clothing
|1.32
|0.00
|1.65
|Sunday Exports
|3.09
|4.75
|1.54
|Kakatiya Textile
|2.40
|-4.00
|1.39
|Kush Industries
|0.85
|4.94
|1.30
|Aananda Lakshmi
|3.62
|-4.99
|1.27
Sunday Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sunday Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sunday Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.09
|
|3.09
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.09
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.09
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.09
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|22.00
Quick Links for Sunday Exports:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices