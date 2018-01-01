JUST IN
Sunday Exports Ltd.

BSE: 530425 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE427H01012
BSE 13:05 | 31 Aug Sunday Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunday Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.09
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.95
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 3.09
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.09
Sell Qty 4989.00
About Sunday Exports Ltd.

Sunday Exports Ltd

Sunday Exports Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and trading textile yarns in India. The company primarily offers pleating and embossed fabrics. It also involves in dyeing and printing, and woven fabric and job work of fabrics. The company is based in Surat, India. Sunday Exports was incorporated in the year 1994. The company exports polyester garments and apparels as well as scarves...> More

Sunday Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sunday Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2013 Dec 2012 % Chg
Net Sales 0.69 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.69 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.66 -98.48
Operating Profit -0.01 0.03 -133.33
Net Profit -0.02 0.02 -200
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Sunday Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
United Textiles 6.17 4.93 1.85
Gupta Synthetics 2.36 -4.84 1.73
Anshu's Clothing 1.32 0.00 1.65
Sunday Exports 3.09 4.75 1.54
Kakatiya Textile 2.40 -4.00 1.39
Kush Industries 0.85 4.94 1.30
Aananda Lakshmi 3.62 -4.99 1.27
Sunday Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.88
Sunday Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sunday Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.09
3.09
Week Low/High 0.00
3.09
Month Low/High 0.00
3.09
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.09
All TIME Low/High 0.30
22.00

