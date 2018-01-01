Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company ltd is a prestigious unit of Sunflag group was promoted by Sunflag UK. The Sunflag Group was founded by Satyadev Bhardwaj in Kenya in 1937. The Company incorporated in 1984 is engaged in the manufacture of Steel products like Rolled products, Billets, Sponge Iron etc., with a present capacity of 150000 MT of Direct reduced Iron, 200000 MT of Mild & Alloy Steel Rolled...> More