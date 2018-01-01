JUST IN
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.

BSE: 500404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SUNFLAG ISIN Code: INE947A01014
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 80.20 1.75
(2.23%)
OPEN

79.50

 HIGH

82.00

 LOW

79.00
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 80.00 1.00
(1.27%)
OPEN

80.55

 HIGH

82.50

 LOW

79.10
About Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company ltd is a prestigious unit of Sunflag group was promoted by Sunflag UK. The Sunflag Group was founded by Satyadev Bhardwaj in Kenya in 1937. The Company incorporated in 1984 is engaged in the manufacture of Steel products like Rolled products, Billets, Sponge Iron etc., with a present capacity of 150000 MT of Direct reduced Iron, 200000 MT of Mild & Alloy Steel Rolled...> More

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,445
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.81
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.80
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 506.44 378.36 33.85
Other Income 1.91 2.09 -8.61
Total Income 508.35 380.45 33.62
Total Expenses 430.88 345.52 24.7
Operating Profit 77.47 34.93 121.79
Net Profit 40.91 13 214.69
Equity Capital 180.22 180.22 -
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Sponge Iron 980.05 -0.81 1509.28
Srikalahas. Pip. 320.15 0.36 1495.10
Sarda Energy 411.55 -1.73 1483.64
Sunflag Iron 80.20 2.23 1445.36
Technocraf.Inds. 525.10 0.09 1381.01
Kalyani Steels 287.30 -0.24 1254.35
Kirl. Ferrous 83.00 -2.52 1139.59
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.06
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 0.27
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 34.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.23
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.97% -14.02% -0.07% -0.98%
1 Month -5.03% 4.85% -1.68% -0.95%
3 Month 7.08% 4.10% 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 23.10% 19.40% 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year 120.94% 121.61% 16.51% 16.01%
3 Year 191.64% 208.29% 16.57% 18.26%

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 79.00
82.00
Week Low/High 77.70
92.00
Month Low/High 76.50
100.00
YEAR Low/High 34.15
100.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
100.00

