You are here » Home
» Company
» Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.
|BSE: 500404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SUNFLAG
|ISIN Code: INE947A01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:58 | 12 Mar
|
80.20
|
1.75
(2.23%)
|
OPEN
79.50
|
HIGH
82.00
|
LOW
79.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:48 | 12 Mar
|
80.00
|
1.00
(1.27%)
|
OPEN
80.55
|
HIGH
82.50
|
LOW
79.10
|OPEN
|79.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.45
|VOLUME
|136360
|52-Week high
|100.00
|52-Week low
|34.15
|P/E
|13.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,445
|Buy Price
|80.10
|Buy Qty
|1549.00
|Sell Price
|80.30
|Sell Qty
|626.00
|OPEN
|80.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|79.00
|VOLUME
|390092
|52-Week high
|100.40
|52-Week low
|34.30
|P/E
|13.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,445
|Buy Price
|79.95
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|80.10
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|79.50
|CLOSE
|78.45
|VOLUME
|136360
|52-Week high
|100.00
|52-Week low
|34.15
|P/E
|13.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,445
|Buy Price
|80.10
|Buy Qty
|1549.00
|Sell Price
|80.30
|Sell Qty
|626.00
|OPEN
|80.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|79.00
|VOLUME
|390092
|52-Week high
|100.40
|52-Week low
|34.30
|P/E
|13.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1445.36
|Buy Price
|79.95
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|80.10
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd
Sunflag Iron and Steel Company ltd is a prestigious unit of Sunflag group was promoted by Sunflag UK. The Sunflag Group was founded by Satyadev Bhardwaj in Kenya in 1937. The Company incorporated in 1984 is engaged in the manufacture of Steel products like Rolled products, Billets, Sponge Iron etc., with a present capacity of 150000 MT of Direct reduced Iron, 200000 MT of Mild & Alloy Steel Rolled...> More
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|506.44
|378.36
|33.85
|Other Income
|1.91
|2.09
|-8.61
|Total Income
|508.35
|380.45
|33.62
|Total Expenses
|430.88
|345.52
|24.7
|Operating Profit
|77.47
|34.93
|121.79
|Net Profit
|40.91
|13
|214.69
|Equity Capital
|180.22
|180.22
| -
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - Peer Group
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.97%
|-14.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-5.03%
|4.85%
|-1.68%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|7.08%
|4.10%
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|23.10%
|19.40%
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|120.94%
|121.61%
|16.51%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|191.64%
|208.29%
|16.57%
|18.26%
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|79.00
|
|82.00
|Week Low/High
|77.70
|
|92.00
|Month Low/High
|76.50
|
|100.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.15
|
|100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|100.00
Quick Links for Sunflag Iron & Steel Company: