Sungold Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 531433
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE271D01013
|BSE 09:28 | 12 Mar
|1.64
|
-0.08
(-4.65%)
|
OPEN
1.64
|
HIGH
1.64
|
LOW
1.64
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sungold Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.64
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.72
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|2.24
|52-Week low
|0.98
|P/E
|164.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.64
|Sell Qty
|480.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|164.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sungold Capital Ltd.
Sungold Capital Limited is an India-based company. The Company's principal activity is to finance and to act as non banking financial company, advisors, to advance, deposit and lend money with or without securities. Its division is Sungold entertainment, which completed Gujarati feature film HUN PREMI NO.l. SunGold Capital Limited is an integrated financial services company with presence in al...> More
Sungold Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|164.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
Sungold Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.35
|0.47
|-25.53
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.35
|0.47
|-25.53
|Total Expenses
|0.3
|0.45
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.03
|66.67
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Equity Capital
|18.4
|18.4
|-
Sungold Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nicco Uco All.
|0.37
|0.00
|3.07
|Krishna Capital
|9.70
|-0.51
|3.07
|Sh. Kalyan Hold.
|3.06
|-1.92
|3.05
|Sungold Capital
|1.64
|-4.65
|3.02
|Delta Leasing
|2.57
|-4.81
|2.98
|Rapid Invest.
|30.85
|1.98
|2.96
|CitiPort Fin.
|9.55
|-4.98
|2.96
Sungold Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sungold Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sungold Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.64
|
|1.64
|Week Low/High
|1.64
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.64
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.98
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|40.00
