Sungold Capital Ltd.

BSE: 531433 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE271D01013
BSE 09:28 | 12 Mar 1.64 -0.08
(-4.65%)
OPEN

1.64

 HIGH

1.64

 LOW

1.64
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sungold Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sungold Capital Ltd.

Sungold Capital Ltd

Sungold Capital Limited is an India-based company. The Company's principal activity is to finance and to act as non banking financial company, advisors, to advance, deposit and lend money with or without securities. Its division is Sungold entertainment, which completed Gujarati feature film HUN PREMI NO.l. SunGold Capital Limited is an integrated financial services company with presence in al...> More

Sungold Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 164.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sungold Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.35 0.47 -25.53
Other Income -
Total Income 0.35 0.47 -25.53
Total Expenses 0.3 0.45 -33.33
Operating Profit 0.05 0.03 66.67
Net Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Equity Capital 18.4 18.4 -
Sungold Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nicco Uco All. 0.37 0.00 3.07
Krishna Capital 9.70 -0.51 3.07
Sh. Kalyan Hold. 3.06 -1.92 3.05
Sungold Capital 1.64 -4.65 3.02
Delta Leasing 2.57 -4.81 2.98
Rapid Invest. 30.85 1.98 2.96
CitiPort Fin. 9.55 -4.98 2.96
Sungold Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.47
Sungold Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.42% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sungold Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.64
1.64
Week Low/High 1.64
2.00
Month Low/High 1.64
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.98
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
40.00

