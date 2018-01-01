Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 530953
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE224D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|64.45
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
64.45
|
HIGH
70.00
|
LOW
64.40
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|64.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.45
|VOLUME
|504
|52-Week high
|108.80
|52-Week low
|41.50
|P/E
|25.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.
Sunil Agro Foods (Formerly Sunil Roller Flour Mill Pvt. Ltd.) was incorporated in January 1988. The company has customers ranging from biscuits manufacturers to those catering to specific customers. This company is a leading producer and supplier of quality wheat products. The installed capacity of the company is 60,000 Tonnes Per Annum. The company products are sold under the brand name "Sunil...> More
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.68
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Aug 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.78
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(4) 13(4A) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
-
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.42
|33.82
|10.64
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.23
|26.09
|Total Income
|37.71
|34.05
|10.75
|Total Expenses
|36.43
|33
|10.39
|Operating Profit
|1.29
|1.05
|22.86
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.2
|55
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ANS Industries
|23.60
|0.00
|21.85
|Vikas Granaries
|11.48
|-1.96
|20.80
|Modern Dairies
|8.77
|3.18
|20.45
|Sunil Agro Foods
|64.45
|0.00
|19.34
|Rama Vision
|18.90
|0.00
|18.96
|NHC Foods
|14.75
|0.00
|17.49
|Ravalgaon Sugar
|2527.00
|-5.00
|17.18
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.71%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.80%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.23%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.88%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|64.40
|
|70.00
|Week Low/High
|58.00
|
|74.00
|Month Low/High
|58.00
|
|76.00
|YEAR Low/High
|41.50
|
|109.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.90
|
|109.00
