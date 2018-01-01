JUST IN
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.

BSE: 530953 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE224D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 64.45 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

64.45

 HIGH

70.00

 LOW

64.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd

Sunil Agro Foods (Formerly Sunil Roller Flour Mill Pvt. Ltd.) was incorporated in January 1988. The company has customers ranging from biscuits manufacturers to those catering to specific customers. This company is a leading producer and supplier of quality wheat products. The installed capacity of the company is 60,000 Tonnes Per Annum. The company products are sold under the brand name "Sunil...> More

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.68
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Aug 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.78
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.42 33.82 10.64
Other Income 0.29 0.23 26.09
Total Income 37.71 34.05 10.75
Total Expenses 36.43 33 10.39
Operating Profit 1.29 1.05 22.86
Net Profit 0.31 0.2 55
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ANS Industries 23.60 0.00 21.85
Vikas Granaries 11.48 -1.96 20.80
Modern Dairies 8.77 3.18 20.45
Sunil Agro Foods 64.45 0.00 19.34
Rama Vision 18.90 0.00 18.96
NHC Foods 14.75 0.00 17.49
Ravalgaon Sugar 2527.00 -5.00 17.18
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.02
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.71% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.80% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.23% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.88% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 64.40
70.00
Week Low/High 58.00
74.00
Month Low/High 58.00
76.00
YEAR Low/High 41.50
109.00
All TIME Low/High 2.90
109.00

