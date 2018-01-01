Sunil Agro Foods Ltd

Sunil Agro Foods (Formerly Sunil Roller Flour Mill Pvt. Ltd.) was incorporated in January 1988. The company has customers ranging from biscuits manufacturers to those catering to specific customers. This company is a leading producer and supplier of quality wheat products. The installed capacity of the company is 60,000 Tonnes Per Annum. The company products are sold under the brand name "Sunil...> More