Sunil Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521232 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE124M01015
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 35.05 -0.05
(-0.14%)
OPEN

35.05

 HIGH

35.05

 LOW

35.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunil Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sunil Industries Ltd.

Sunil Industries Ltd

Incorporated as Raj Ratan Textile Processors Pvt Ltd, a private limited company, on 19 Nov.'76, the company's name was changed to Sunil Dyeing Pvt Ltd on 22 Apr.'82. It was set up in 1969 as a partnership firm. The management of the company was taken over by Vinod Lath from the directors J S Jadhav, M N Rane and S K Ovhal. It was converted into a public limited company on 16 May '91 and was rename...> More

Sunil Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 80.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sunil Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 36.08 25.53 41.32
Other Income 0.1 0.05 100
Total Income 36.17 25.58 41.4
Total Expenses 34.4 24.72 39.16
Operating Profit 1.77 0.86 105.81
Net Profit 0.32 0.22 45.45
Equity Capital 4.2 4.2 -
> More on Sunil Industries Ltd Financials Results

Sunil Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gem Spinners 2.60 0.00 15.96
Alps Inds. 4.00 0.00 15.64
Winsome Yarns 2.11 -1.86 14.92
Sunil Inds. 35.05 -0.14 14.72
Gujarat Hy-Spin 8.60 -12.33 14.40
Sanrhea Tech. 42.45 -4.93 14.22
Raj Rayon Inds. 0.40 -4.76 13.86
> More on Sunil Industries Ltd Peer Group

Sunil Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.40
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 30.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.50
> More on Sunil Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sunil Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.64% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sunil Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.05
35.05
Week Low/High 35.00
36.00
Month Low/High 29.50
37.00
YEAR Low/High 26.85
39.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
54.00

