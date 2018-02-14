Sunil Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521232
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE124M01015
|BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar
|35.05
|
-0.05
(-0.14%)
|
OPEN
35.05
|
HIGH
35.05
|
LOW
35.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sunil Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.10
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|39.40
|52-Week low
|26.85
|P/E
|9.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|35.05
|CLOSE
|35.10
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|39.40
|52-Week low
|26.85
|P/E
|9.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|35.50
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.72
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sunil Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as Raj Ratan Textile Processors Pvt Ltd, a private limited company, on 19 Nov.'76, the company's name was changed to Sunil Dyeing Pvt Ltd on 22 Apr.'82. It was set up in 1969 as a partnership firm. The management of the company was taken over by Vinod Lath from the directors J S Jadhav, M N Rane and S K Ovhal. It was converted into a public limited company on 16 May '91 and was rename...> More
Sunil Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|80.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Sunil Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|36.08
|25.53
|41.32
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.05
|100
|Total Income
|36.17
|25.58
|41.4
|Total Expenses
|34.4
|24.72
|39.16
|Operating Profit
|1.77
|0.86
|105.81
|Net Profit
|0.32
|0.22
|45.45
|Equity Capital
|4.2
|4.2
|-
Sunil Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gem Spinners
|2.60
|0.00
|15.96
|Alps Inds.
|4.00
|0.00
|15.64
|Winsome Yarns
|2.11
|-1.86
|14.92
|Sunil Inds.
|35.05
|-0.14
|14.72
|Gujarat Hy-Spin
|8.60
|-12.33
|14.40
|Sanrhea Tech.
|42.45
|-4.93
|14.22
|Raj Rayon Inds.
|0.40
|-4.76
|13.86
Sunil Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sunil Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.64%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sunil Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.05
|
|35.05
|Week Low/High
|35.00
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|29.50
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.85
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|54.00
Quick Links for Sunil Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices