Sunitee Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 531945
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE714C01022
|BSE 13:52 | 06 Nov
|Sunitee Chemicals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sunitee Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|0.21
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|739.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sunitee Chemicals Ltd.
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated in 1992,Sunitee Chemicals Limited trades in organic and inorganic chemicals. It also involves in treasury operations....> More
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.83
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.19
|5.19
|-
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Karma Indus.
|0.36
|2.86
|1.19
|Lesha Inds.
|9.56
|-1.95
|1.08
|Stratmont Indus.
|7.23
|0.14
|1.08
|Sunitee Chem.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.04
|Cistro Telelink
|0.20
|0.00
|1.03
|Aashee Infotech
|2.55
|-0.39
|0.95
|Euro Asia
|5.89
|4.99
|0.92
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|25.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|6.00
