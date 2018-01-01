JUST IN
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 531945 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE714C01022
BSE 13:52 | 06 Nov Sunitee Chemicals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunitee Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sunitee Chemicals Ltd.

Sunitee Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in 1992,Sunitee Chemicals Limited trades in organic and inorganic chemicals. It also involves in treasury operations....> More

Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5.19 5.19 -
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Karma Indus. 0.36 2.86 1.19
Lesha Inds. 9.56 -1.95 1.08
Stratmont Indus. 7.23 0.14 1.08
Sunitee Chem. 0.20 0.00 1.04
Cistro Telelink 0.20 0.00 1.03
Aashee Infotech 2.55 -0.39 0.95
Euro Asia 5.89 4.99 0.92
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 92.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.97
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 25.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sunitee Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.20
0.20
Week Low/High 0.00
0.20
Month Low/High 0.00
0.20
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
6.00

