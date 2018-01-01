You are here » Home
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 531295
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE847L01013
|
BSE
12:58 | 11 Dec
|
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.57
|CLOSE
|0.57
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|0.57
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.57
|Buy Qty
|1900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd.
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 with the name Royal Resorts & Hotels Ltd. The main object of the company is to carry out the business of hotel, motel, resorts centres, clubs, restaurants, lodging-boarding houses, holiday homes, cafeteria, refreshment rooms, shopping centres. catering services counters, reception rooms, dressing rooms, baths, laundries, play grounds, c...> More
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-79.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.57
|
|0.57
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.57
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.57
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.57
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Sunlake Resort & Hotels: