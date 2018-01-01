JUST IN
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 531295 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE847L01013
BSE 12:58 | 11 Dec Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.57
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.57
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 0.57
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.57
Buy Qty 1900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd.

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 with the name Royal Resorts & Hotels Ltd. The main object of the company is to carry out the business of hotel, motel, resorts centres, clubs, restaurants, lodging-boarding houses, holiday homes, cafeteria, refreshment rooms, shopping centres. catering services counters, reception rooms, dressing rooms, baths, laundries, play grounds, c...> More

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 8.02 8.02 -
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Le Waterina 0.54 -3.57 3.60
Hotel Rugby 2.25 -4.66 3.22
Woodsvilla 7.11 -4.95 2.14
Sunlake Resort 0.57 0.00 0.46
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 89.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.50
Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -79.79% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sunlake Resort & Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.57
0.57
Week Low/High 0.00
0.57
Month Low/High 0.00
0.57
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.57
All TIME Low/High 0.50
50.00

