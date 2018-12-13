You are here » Home
» Company
» Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 523425
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE459D01014
|
BSE
15:14 | 12 Mar
|
4.47
|
0.21
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
4.47
|
HIGH
4.47
|
LOW
4.47
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.26
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.00
|52-Week low
|2.53
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|4.47
|Buy Qty
|4900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.47
|CLOSE
|4.26
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.00
|52-Week low
|2.53
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|4.47
|Buy Qty
|4900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
Sunraj Diamond Exports Limited engages in cutting, polishing, finishing, and trading of cut and polished diamonds. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 and its shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.09
|0.26
|-65.38
|Other Income
|-0.3
|0.31
|-196.77
|Total Income
|-0.21
|0.58
|-136.21
|Total Expenses
|0.24
|0.47
|-48.94
|Operating Profit
|-0.45
|0.11
|-509.09
|Net Profit
|-0.78
|-0.21
|-271.43
|Equity Capital
|5.33
|5.33
| -
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.47
|
|4.47
|Week Low/High
|4.26
|
|4.47
|Month Low/High
|4.06
|
|4.47
|YEAR Low/High
|2.53
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|115.00
Quick Links for Sunraj Diamond Exports: