Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.

BSE: 523425 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE459D01014
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 4.47 0.21
(4.93%)
OPEN

4.47

 HIGH

4.47

 LOW

4.47
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

Sunraj Diamond Exports Limited engages in cutting, polishing, finishing, and trading of cut and polished diamonds. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 and its shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.09 0.26 -65.38
Other Income -0.3 0.31 -196.77
Total Income -0.21 0.58 -136.21
Total Expenses 0.24 0.47 -48.94
Operating Profit -0.45 0.11 -509.09
Net Profit -0.78 -0.21 -271.43
Equity Capital 5.33 5.33 -
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mini Diamonds(I) 9.79 1.98 3.38
Sheetal Diamonds 6.55 2.02 3.28
Kkalpana Plastic 5.91 4.97 3.27
Sunraj Diamond 4.47 4.93 2.38
Surana Corp. 0.85 -4.49 2.07
Classic Diamonds 0.46 -4.17 1.80
Vaishnavi Gold 0.76 -3.80 1.50
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.93
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 61.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.81
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.47
4.47
Week Low/High 4.26
4.47
Month Low/High 4.06
4.47
YEAR Low/High 2.53
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
115.00

