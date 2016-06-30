JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sunrise Asian Ltd

Sunrise Asian Ltd.

BSE: 506615 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE917D01011
BSE LIVE 14:59 | 19 Jun Sunrise Asian Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunrise Asian Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.25
VOLUME 9
52-Week high 2.46
52-Week low 2.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.21
Sell Qty 6119.00
OPEN 2.21
CLOSE 2.25
VOLUME 9
52-Week high 2.46
52-Week low 2.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.21
Sell Qty 6119.00

About Sunrise Asian Ltd.

Sunrise Asian Ltd

Sunrise Asian Limited is a fast growing profitable company that is involved in the core business of trading in textiles chemicals and precious metals in both the domestic as well as global markets. It is a cash rich fast growing entity that is poised to fast track its growth. The Company was originally incorporated as Dhir Trading & Agencies Ltd. in November 1981 and was engaged in general trading...> More

Sunrise Asian Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sunrise Asian Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 10.13 32.43 -68.76
Other Income -
Total Income 10.13 32.43 -68.76
Total Expenses 10.2 32.69 -68.8
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.26 73.08
Net Profit -0.07 -0.26 73.08
Equity Capital 45.66 45.66 -
> More on Sunrise Asian Ltd Financials Results

Sunrise Asian Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nirav Commercial 270.75 -4.98 10.56
Sylph Techno 6.95 0.00 10.36
Minal Indus. 0.53 3.92 10.17
Sunrise Asian 2.21 -1.78 10.09
BCPL Internat. 2.53 -1.94 9.89
Beekay Niryat 14.15 4.74 9.30
Mitshi India 10.45 -5.00 9.20
> More on Sunrise Asian Ltd Peer Group

Sunrise Asian Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.50
Banks/FIs 11.26
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.36
> More on Sunrise Asian Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sunrise Asian Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.90%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.86%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.96%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.33%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.11%
3 Year -99.60% NA 16.74% 18.36%

Sunrise Asian Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.21
2.21
Week Low/High 0.00
2.21
Month Low/High 0.00
2.21
YEAR Low/High 2.21
2.00
All TIME Low/High 2.21
615.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sunrise Asian: