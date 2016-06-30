Sunrise Asian Ltd.
|BSE: 506615
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE917D01011
|BSE LIVE 14:59 | 19 Jun
|Sunrise Asian Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sunrise Asian Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.25
|VOLUME
|9
|52-Week high
|2.46
|52-Week low
|2.21
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.21
|Sell Qty
|6119.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sunrise Asian Ltd.
Sunrise Asian Limited is a fast growing profitable company that is involved in the core business of trading in textiles chemicals and precious metals in both the domestic as well as global markets. It is a cash rich fast growing entity that is poised to fast track its growth. The Company was originally incorporated as Dhir Trading & Agencies Ltd. in November 1981 and was engaged in general trading...> More
Sunrise Asian Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.13
Sunrise Asian Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.13
|32.43
|-68.76
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|10.13
|32.43
|-68.76
|Total Expenses
|10.2
|32.69
|-68.8
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.26
|73.08
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.26
|73.08
|Equity Capital
|45.66
|45.66
|-
Sunrise Asian Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nirav Commercial
|270.75
|-4.98
|10.56
|Sylph Techno
|6.95
|0.00
|10.36
|Minal Indus.
|0.53
|3.92
|10.17
|Sunrise Asian
|2.21
|-1.78
|10.09
|BCPL Internat.
|2.53
|-1.94
|9.89
|Beekay Niryat
|14.15
|4.74
|9.30
|Mitshi India
|10.45
|-5.00
|9.20
Sunrise Asian Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sunrise Asian Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|-99.60%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.36%
Sunrise Asian Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.21
|
|2.21
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.21
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.21
|YEAR Low/High
|2.21
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.21
|
|615.00
