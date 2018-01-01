You are here » Home
» Company
» Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd.
|BSE: 501110
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
LIVE
15:04 | 12 Jun
|
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.52
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|5.79
|52-Week low
|5.79
|P/E
|0.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|5.79
|Buy Qty
|15850.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.79
|CLOSE
|5.52
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|5.79
|52-Week low
|5.79
|P/E
|0.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|5.79
|Buy Qty
|15850.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.29
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd.
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.94
|0.86
|9.3
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.29
|-24.14
|Total Income
|1.16
|1.15
|0.87
|Total Expenses
|0.21
|0.13
|61.54
|Operating Profit
|0.95
|1.02
|-6.86
|Net Profit
|0.74
|0.77
|-3.9
|Equity Capital
|0.5
|0.5
| -
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - Peer Group
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.05%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.52%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.89%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.53%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.60%
|18.30%
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.79
|
|5.79
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.79
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.79
|YEAR Low/High
|5.79
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.21
|
|6.00
Quick Links for Sunrise Industrial Traders: