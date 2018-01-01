JUST IN
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd.

BSE: 501110 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Jun Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.79
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.52
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 5.79
52-Week low 5.79
P/E 0.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 5.79
Buy Qty 15850.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd.

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 77.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.07
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1255.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.94 0.86 9.3
Other Income 0.22 0.29 -24.14
Total Income 1.16 1.15 0.87
Total Expenses 0.21 0.13 61.54
Operating Profit 0.95 1.02 -6.86
Net Profit 0.74 0.77 -3.9
Equity Capital 0.5 0.5 -
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GSL Securities 1.26 0.80 0.41
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39
MILGREY FIN.&INV 12.74 4.94 0.31
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27
Vinaditya Trad. 0.32 3.23 0.23
Saumya Capital 0.23 0.00 0.15
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.05% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.52% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 4.89% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.53% 16.05%
3 Year NA NA 16.60% 18.30%

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.79
5.79
Week Low/High 0.00
5.79
Month Low/High 0.00
5.79
YEAR Low/High 5.79
6.00
All TIME Low/High 3.21
6.00

