You are here » Home
» Company
» Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 530845
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE199E01014
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
298.65
|
0.05
(0.02%)
|
OPEN
298.60
|
HIGH
300.00
|
LOW
295.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|298.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|298.60
|VOLUME
|12725
|52-Week high
|419.90
|52-Week low
|240.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|298.60
|CLOSE
|298.60
|VOLUME
|12725
|52-Week high
|419.90
|52-Week low
|240.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|219.51
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1986, Sunshield Chemicals (SCL) became a public limited company in May '92. The company was promoted by Satish M Kelkar, C M Kelkar and sons. SCL manufactures speciality chemicals which find application in industries like agrochemicals, fertilisers, paints, textiles, petroleum, etc.
The company commenced its operations in Oct.'87 to manufacture 900 t...> More
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.23
|41.82
|8.15
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.17
|294.12
|Total Income
|45.9
|41.99
|9.31
|Total Expenses
|41.58
|41.79
|-0.5
|Operating Profit
|4.32
|0.2
|2060
|Net Profit
|0.33
|-2.66
|112.41
|Equity Capital
|7.35
|7.35
| -
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.97%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.39%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.73%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.69%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-3.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|295.00
|
|300.00
|Week Low/High
|291.00
|
|322.00
|Month Low/High
|291.00
|
|386.00
|YEAR Low/High
|240.00
|
|420.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.79
|
|658.00
Quick Links for Sunshield Chemicals: