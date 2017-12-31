JUST IN
BSE: 530845 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE199E01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 298.65 0.05
(0.02%)
OPEN

298.60

 HIGH

300.00

 LOW

295.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 298.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 298.60
VOLUME 12725
52-Week high 419.90
52-Week low 240.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 220
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1986, Sunshield Chemicals (SCL) became a public limited company in May '92. The company was promoted by Satish M Kelkar, C M Kelkar and sons. SCL manufactures speciality chemicals which find application in industries like agrochemicals, fertilisers, paints, textiles, petroleum, etc. The company commenced its operations in Oct.'87 to manufacture 900 t...> More

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   220
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 23.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.23 41.82 8.15
Other Income 0.67 0.17 294.12
Total Income 45.9 41.99 9.31
Total Expenses 41.58 41.79 -0.5
Operating Profit 4.32 0.2 2060
Net Profit 0.33 -2.66 112.41
Equity Capital 7.35 7.35 -
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Poddar Pigments 271.90 -3.50 288.49
Pondy Oxides 486.05 -2.62 271.22
Sr.Rayala.Hypo 150.50 -1.05 233.12
Sunshield Chem. 298.65 0.02 219.51
Dynemic Products 186.85 0.32 211.70
Sadhana Nitro 218.75 0.00 201.25
IVP 193.45 3.45 199.83
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 33.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.83
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.97% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.39% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.73% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.69% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.28% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -3.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 295.00
300.00
Week Low/High 291.00
322.00
Month Low/High 291.00
386.00
YEAR Low/High 240.00
420.00
All TIME Low/High 0.79
658.00

