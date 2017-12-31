Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1986, Sunshield Chemicals (SCL) became a public limited company in May '92. The company was promoted by Satish M Kelkar, C M Kelkar and sons. SCL manufactures speciality chemicals which find application in industries like agrochemicals, fertilisers, paints, textiles, petroleum, etc. The company commenced its operations in Oct.'87 to manufacture 900 t...> More