Super Bakers (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 530735
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE897A01011
|
BSE
15:14 | 06 Mar
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Super Bakers (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|11.90
|52-Week low
|4.25
|P/E
|13.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|11.70
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|11.70
|CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|11.90
|52-Week low
|4.25
|P/E
|13.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|11.70
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Super Bakers (India) Ltd.
Super Bakers (India) Ltd
Incorporated in 1994,Super Bakers (India) Ltd having its Flour Mill Unit in Ahmedabad.The company is engaged in processing Wheat and manufacturing wheat products like Maida ( White Flour ) , Suji, Rawa, Wholemeal Flour and are selling under the brand name of Super Shuddh Atta. The company's current processing & millng capacity of wheat is 41,250 mt. per annum. (125tpd)
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.13
|30.77
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.13
|30.77
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.04
|50
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|0.09
|22.22
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.05
|40
|Equity Capital
|3.02
|3.02
| -
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|46.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|64.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.70
|
|11.70
|Week Low/High
|11.70
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|11.70
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.25
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.72
|
|65.00
Quick Links for Super Bakers (India):