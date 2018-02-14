Super Bakers (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1994,Super Bakers (India) Ltd having its Flour Mill Unit in Ahmedabad.The company is engaged in processing Wheat and manufacturing wheat products like Maida ( White Flour ) , Suji, Rawa, Wholemeal Flour and are selling under the brand name of Super Shuddh Atta. The company's current processing & millng capacity of wheat is 41,250 mt. per annum. (125tpd) The Company is selling t...> More