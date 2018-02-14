JUST IN
Super Bakers (India) Ltd.

BSE: 530735 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE897A01011
BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Super Bakers (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Super Bakers (India) Ltd.

Super Bakers (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1994,Super Bakers (India) Ltd having its Flour Mill Unit in Ahmedabad.The company is engaged in processing Wheat and manufacturing wheat products like Maida ( White Flour ) , Suji, Rawa, Wholemeal Flour and are selling under the brand name of Super Shuddh Atta. The company's current processing & millng capacity of wheat is 41,250 mt. per annum. (125tpd)

Super Bakers (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Super Bakers (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.17 0.13 30.77
Total Income 0.17 0.13 30.77
Total Expenses 0.06 0.04 50
Operating Profit 0.11 0.09 22.22
Net Profit 0.07 0.05 40
Equity Capital 3.02 3.02 -
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kore Foods 3.60 4.05 4.19
R T Exports 9.45 5.00 4.12
Ashok Masala 7.61 -11.92 3.93
Super Bakers (I) 11.70 0.00 3.53
Advance Petroch. 37.60 4.88 3.38
Nimbus Foods 0.38 -5.00 2.78
Shivamshree Busi 0.54 0.00 2.47
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 22.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.02
Super Bakers (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 46.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 64.79% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Super Bakers (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.70
11.70
Week Low/High 11.70
12.00
Month Low/High 11.70
12.00
YEAR Low/High 4.25
12.00
All TIME Low/High 1.72
65.00

