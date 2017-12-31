Super Crop Safe Ltd.
|BSE: 530883
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE366G01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|24.05
|
-0.60
(-2.43%)
|
OPEN
25.00
|
HIGH
25.30
|
LOW
23.95
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Super Crop Safe Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.65
|VOLUME
|40367
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|21.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Super Crop Safe Ltd.
Incorporated in 1987,Super Crop Safe Ltd situated in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.The company is manufacturing and supplying premium quality Insecticides and Fungicides.The company is headed by Shri Ishwar Bhai B Patel, the chairman cum managing director of the company having the vast experience of 40 years. He has specialized in Marketing, Finance and Agriculture field and has vast knowledge in these spher...> More
Super Crop Safe Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|94
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.10
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.71
Announcement
-
-
-
Intimation For 191Th Board Meeting Of The Company To Consider Un-Audited Financial Result For The Th
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31/12/2017
-
Fixes Record Date For The Split/ Sub Division Of Face Value Of The Equity Shares Of The Company.
Super Crop Safe Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.19
|18.47
|-12.34
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.18
|-83.33
|Total Income
|16.22
|18.66
|-13.08
|Total Expenses
|14.38
|17.54
|-18.02
|Operating Profit
|1.84
|1.12
|64.29
|Net Profit
|1.14
|0.53
|115.09
|Equity Capital
|7.85
|7.55
|-
Super Crop Safe Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhagiradha Chem.
|282.00
|-2.42
|219.68
|Jubilant Inds.
|173.40
|-2.23
|206.87
|Aimco Pesticides
|171.80
|-2.97
|164.58
|Super Crop Safe
|24.05
|-2.43
|94.40
|Kilpest India
|138.30
|-0.32
|88.65
|Phyto Chem (I)
|61.85
|1.56
|26.60
|Syschem (India)
|12.68
|-2.39
|20.55
Super Crop Safe Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Super Crop Safe Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.87%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.15%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.68%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.03%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.55%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|595.09%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Super Crop Safe Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.95
|
|25.30
|Week Low/High
|23.10
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|23.10
|
|31.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.60
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|36.00
