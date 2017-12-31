Super Crop Safe Ltd

Incorporated in 1987,Super Crop Safe Ltd situated in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.The company is manufacturing and supplying premium quality Insecticides and Fungicides.The company is headed by Shri Ishwar Bhai B Patel, the chairman cum managing director of the company having the vast experience of 40 years. He has specialized in Marketing, Finance and Agriculture field and has vast knowledge in these spher...> More