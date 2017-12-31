JUST IN
Super Crop Safe Ltd.

BSE: 530883 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE366G01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 24.05 -0.60
(-2.43%)
OPEN

25.00

 HIGH

25.30

 LOW

23.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Super Crop Safe Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Super Crop Safe Ltd.

Super Crop Safe Ltd

Incorporated in 1987,Super Crop Safe Ltd situated in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.The company is manufacturing and supplying premium quality Insecticides and Fungicides.The company is headed by Shri Ishwar Bhai B Patel, the chairman cum managing director of the company having the vast experience of 40 years. He has specialized in Marketing, Finance and Agriculture field and has vast knowledge in these spher...> More

Super Crop Safe Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   94
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.10
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Super Crop Safe Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.19 18.47 -12.34
Other Income 0.03 0.18 -83.33
Total Income 16.22 18.66 -13.08
Total Expenses 14.38 17.54 -18.02
Operating Profit 1.84 1.12 64.29
Net Profit 1.14 0.53 115.09
Equity Capital 7.85 7.55 -
Super Crop Safe Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhagiradha Chem. 282.00 -2.42 219.68
Jubilant Inds. 173.40 -2.23 206.87
Aimco Pesticides 171.80 -2.97 164.58
Super Crop Safe 24.05 -2.43 94.40
Kilpest India 138.30 -0.32 88.65
Phyto Chem (I) 61.85 1.56 26.60
Syschem (India) 12.68 -2.39 20.55
Super Crop Safe Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.86
Super Crop Safe Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.87% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.15% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.68% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.03% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.55% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 595.09% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Super Crop Safe Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.95
25.30
Week Low/High 23.10
26.00
Month Low/High 23.10
31.00
YEAR Low/High 22.60
36.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
36.00

