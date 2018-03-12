You are here » Home
» Company
» Super Domestic Machines Ltd
Super Domestic Machines Ltd.
|BSE: 531699
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE215Q01012
|
BSE
15:00 | 12 Mar
|
1.50
|
-0.05
(-3.23%)
|
OPEN
1.50
|
HIGH
1.50
|
LOW
1.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Super Domestic Machines Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.55
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|2.98
|52-Week low
|1.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.50
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.50
|CLOSE
|1.55
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|2.98
|52-Week low
|1.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.50
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.65
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Super Domestic Machines Ltd.
Super Domestic Machines Ltd
Super Domestic Machines was incorporated on 22 Mar.'95. It was promoted by Girish M Modi, Sudhama C Batra and Jagdish Patel. Thereafter, Jagdish Patel resigned from the Board due to preoccupation.
The company set up a project in the Mehsana district of Gujarat to manuacture domestic / home appliances like coffee or tea makers, mixer grinder, portable blenders, soda maker machines, ice-cream m...> More
Super Domestic Machines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Super Domestic Machines Ltd - Financial Results
Super Domestic Machines Ltd - Peer Group
Super Domestic Machines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Super Domestic Machines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.51%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-98.94%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Super Domestic Machines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.50
|
|1.50
|Week Low/High
|1.50
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.50
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.39
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.39
|
|209.00
Quick Links for Super Domestic Machines: