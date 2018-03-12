JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Super Domestic Machines Ltd

Super Domestic Machines Ltd.

BSE: 531699 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE215Q01012
BSE 15:00 | 12 Mar 1.50 -0.05
(-3.23%)
OPEN

1.50

 HIGH

1.50

 LOW

1.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Super Domestic Machines Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.55
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 2.98
52-Week low 1.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.50
Sell Qty 99.00
OPEN 1.50
CLOSE 1.55
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 2.98
52-Week low 1.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.50
Sell Qty 99.00

About Super Domestic Machines Ltd.

Super Domestic Machines Ltd

Super Domestic Machines was incorporated on 22 Mar.'95. It was promoted by Girish M Modi, Sudhama C Batra and Jagdish Patel. Thereafter, Jagdish Patel resigned from the Board due to preoccupation. The company set up a project in the Mehsana district of Gujarat to manuacture domestic / home appliances like coffee or tea makers, mixer grinder, portable blenders, soda maker machines, ice-cream m...> More

Super Domestic Machines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] -4.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Super Domestic Machines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 0.48 -
Operating Profit -0.39 -
Net Profit -0.39 -
Equity Capital 4.33 4.33 -
> More on Super Domestic Machines Ltd Financials Results

Super Domestic Machines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Samtel (India) 1.79 0.00 1.27
Linaks Microelct 0.50 0.00 0.87
Integ. Techno. 1.70 0.00 0.81
Super Domestic 1.50 -3.23 0.65
Procal Elect. 0.66 -4.35 0.23
> More on Super Domestic Machines Ltd Peer Group

Super Domestic Machines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 82.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.26
> More on Super Domestic Machines Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Super Domestic Machines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.51% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -98.94% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Super Domestic Machines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.50
1.50
Week Low/High 1.50
2.00
Month Low/High 1.50
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.39
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.39
209.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Super Domestic Machines: